DEICIDE's STEVE ASHEIM: 'I Try To Just Have The Drums Not Take Over The Song, But Just Complement It'

In a recent interview with Francisco Zamudio of KNAC.COM, drummer Steve Asheim of Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE was asked about his early musical inspirations around the band's formation in the late 1980s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there were some definitely heavy bands around when I started, and that's how I got into it myself. [Dave Lombardo of] SLAYER and [Gene Hoglan of] DARK ANGEL, from a drumming standpoint, right when I was getting into being an extreme drummer, those were the guys to look up to, and still are. Incredible players, great ideas and execution, and just everything about their playing was great and I liked and still like. And I still try to push myself along those lines like they did. I still enjoy listening to those guys today 'cause they do the same thing — pushing themselves still to this day. It's just nice to be a part of something as crazy as extreme metal is. It's an elite club.

"When we started, there weren't a whole lot of bands like this out," he continued. "Now there are hundreds. And that's cool, because everything grows with time. But it's nice to kind of get in early and see how much it grew and evolved and everything that happened with it. It's an interesting thing to have seen. It's a good thing to be a part of."

Asked how he has managed to perform at such high intensity for nearly four decades, Steve said: "Relatively clean living. Just trying to stay relatively healthy. Not that I'm straight edge or anything, but through the years I've certainly managed to maintain a good physical approach to it and not let anything tear me down physically that would inhibit me from playing at that level. So, definitely just stay strong mentally and physically and keep your head clear so you can perform well."

Asked if there was ever a time in his drumming career and his time with DEICIDE when he hit a roadblock or was struggling with something in his playing, Steve said: "Back [in] our first 10 years or so, we were kind of innovative in our approach, and then as — we were considered fast, but then other bands started coming out that were even faster. And so around that time, I was, like, 'Wow, it's time to try to, like they say, go woodshedding. Time to keep up.' So I was, like, increasing my speed up to what these other guys were doing. They were breaking out BPM-counting drum pads, gauging how fast their single strokes were. So, that was a challenge, and I think I was able to catch up pretty good. And then another 10 years goes by and everyone is gravity blasting, and that's a new thing. And that one, this is where I'm, like, 'You guys keep going with that. I'm gonna hang back here with the old-school blasting. And good luck, man. I'll see you guys down the road.'"

He continued: "When it gets so fast and you have to listen so hard to what's happening, it's a bit of a chore, [whereas with old-school blasting] it's kind of easy to distinguish what's happening without working too hard. It's an easy listen; it's not a chore to listen to."

As for his own personal approach to his drumming, Steve said: "I try to just have the drums not take over the song, but just complement it, but definitely guide it and enhance it, but not take it over."

DEICIDE's latest album, "Banished By Sin", was released in April via Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

In a recent interview with Highway 81 Revisited, Asheim was asked what he does to keep up his endurance while playing so fast night after night on tour. He responded: "I used to work out with weights a lot. I don't really do that anymore. [I'm] getting a bit old for that. Playing the way I do has given me tendinosis. Like if someone was working a jackhammer for 20 years, it has an effect on your tendons. I tore my bicep, I blew my calf out, and it's always on the left side for some reason. Just recently even, I stopped drumming because it was affecting my pulmonary and cardio health. At practice, once we get going, I feel like I'm about to have a fucking heart attack. [Laughs] Also my asthma was getting worse.

"I started drumming about January 1 this year [after a break] and noticed all of that stuff was kind of getting a little better," he continued. "My heart felt a little stronger. I haven't needed my inhaler for a few months. In that sense, I need to maintain a certain lifestyle without literally having a fucking heart attack during a gig, because people have done that. Nick Menza [late MEGADETH drummer] playing in a hot club stroked out. That's not happening to me [laughs], I'm tellin' ya. At least I don't want it to happen. I like my weed, and booze was my thing. Now not so much the booze, at least for now. As long as I have to play at this level worldwide, I can't do that crazy shit."

According to an article in the National Library Of Medicine, tendinosis is a degeneration of the tendon's collagen in response to chronic overuse; when overuse is continued without giving the tendon time to heal and rest, such as with repetitive strain injury, tendinosis results. Even tiny movements, such as clicking a mouse, can cause tendinosis, when done repeatedly.

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

Photo credit: Gene Smirnov