DESPISED ICON Announces 'Shadow Work' Album, Shares 'Over My Dead Body' Single

Canadian deathcore pioneers DESPISED ICON will release their seventh full-length album, "Shadow Work", on October 31, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. Their first new music in six years, the album stands as the band's most fine-tuned and dynamic effort to date, balancing relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, while remaining true to their signature blend of extreme death metal and hardcore grit.

Today, DESPISED ICON releases a ferocious new anthem titled "Over My Dead Body" featuring Matt Honeycutt of KUBLAI KHAN TX. The single features eerie atmospherics and a crushing breakdown that confronts fear and doubt with iron resolve — a battle cry of self-belief, pain, and purpose. Watch the music video directed by Didier Charette below.

DESPISED ICON's Alex Erian comments: "Even though our first jam dates back to the fall of 2000, it wasn't until 2002 that we started playing shows and putting out music. From day one, DESPISED ICON has always stuck to a 'if it's not ready, it's not ready' mindset with everything we create. Fast forward almost six years since our last album 'Purgatory', and not much has changed. We've taken our time once again, and now we're finally ready to turn the page and release what we feel is our most fine-tuned and dynamic record to date — staying grounded in the sound and spirit we helped define. We can't wait to share new music with you all very soon."

Nuclear Blast American label manager and A&R Tommy Jones comments: "The wait was well worth it! This is a fantastic album and I cannot wait for the world to hear it in it's entirety. Great things come out of the shadows."

"Shadow Work" was produced by DESPISED ICON's own Alex Erian and Eric Jarrin, while Christian Donaldson (CRYPTOPSY, SHADOW OF INTENT, SIGNS OF THE SWARM) handled mixing and mastering. The album marks a significant chapter for a band whose core lineup has remained largely unchanged since its inception. It's a deeply introspective record that reflects both personal growth and the turbulence of the world around us. The artwork for the album was created by Eliran Kantor (HATEBREED, THY ART IS MURDER, CAVALERA).

"Shadow Work" track listing:

01. Shadow Work

02. Over My Dead Body

03. Death Of An Artist

04. Corpse Pose

05. The Apparition

06. Reaper

07. In Memoriam

08. Omen Of Misfortune

09. Obsessive Compulsive Disaster

10. ContreCoeur

11. Fallen Ones

Earlier this week, DESPISED ICON announced its would join headliners SANGUISUGABOGG on their U.S. tour. Joining the package as support are DEFEATED SANITY and CORPSE PILE. Prior to the 22-date trek, DESPISED ICON will make appearances at Festival De Musique Emergente and the New England Metal And Hardcore Festival. The run will conclude with two headlining hometown shows on December 6 (sold out) and December 7 at Club Soda.

DESPISED ICON is:

Alex Erian - Vocals

Steve Marois - Vocals

Eric Jarrin - Guitars

Ben Landreville - Guitars

Sébastien Piché - Bass

Alex "Grind" Pelletier - Drums