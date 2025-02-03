DESTRUCTION Announces 'The Art Of Destruction' Documentary

German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION have announced a new documentary "The Art Of Destruction", to be released in German cinemas in March 2025.

Earlier today (Monday, February 3),DESTRUCTION released a trailer for the documentary along with the following message: "'The Art Of Destruction' is finally ready to be released! This highly anticipated movie portrays some of the most challenging years of our history. It all starts with a big dream, but soon turns into a wild ride across the globe — from Germany to Mexico and back!

"The film crew worked on this documentary with us for nearly five years, bringing you up close and personal with Schmier and the band.

"'The Art Of Destruction' is an inspirational story about perseverance, a lifelong dream, and the magic of music.

"The film will hit cinemas in Germany in March 2025, with an international release and screenings also in the works.

"Stay tuned! More news coming later this week!"

DESTRUCTION will release its 16th studio album, "Birth Of Malice", on March 7, 2025 via Napalm Records.

Schmier once again combines his dual vocal/bass attack with crashing riffs from dual battle axe masters Martin Furia and Damir Eskić, while Randy Black blasts his drums to new heights. As witnessed on their previous thrash fest "Diabolical" (2022),DESTRUCTION return with their uniquely raw and brutal sound, delivering merciless songs with a touch more variety and groove this time. All 12 songs straight from the butchers hit with a direct, clean sound — resulting in addictive metal anthems for the next generation of thrashers.

The "Destruction" single was released last November and as it's named after the band, it contains everything DESTRUCTION is revered for. This thrash anthem reflects on the band’s legacy, fueled by razor-sharp riffs and Schmier's relentless vocals. With lyrics celebrating their outcast origins and unbreakable metal spirit, "Destruction" is a tribute to over 40 years of thrash dominance.

DESTRUCTION's newest onslaught is opened by the aforementioned "Destruction", with a luring intro transforming into a true thrashing hymn with razor-sharp guitars honoring the band's 40-plus-year legacy, where mastermind Schmier reflects on the old days. Like the title "Birth Of Malice" suggests, lyrically, Schmier delves deep in human errors — like selfish behavior on "Greed" and "Evil Never Sleeps", while stomping "A.N.G.S.T." delivers shredding guitar solos and flirts with our paranoid instinct, criticizing evil forces who prey on the weaknesses of others. A clear statement is made with carnage on "Scumbag Human Race", exploring the mistakes mankind makes and pushing authorities in its memorable chorus "I will count your days!" The same rebellious attitude can be witnessed on the banging "No Kings – No Masters". DESTRUCTION also shifts to futuristic topics on the album, like the unconscious influence of technology and new forms of war on "Cyber Warfare". To close this brutal tour de force on a positive note, the thrashing legends celebrate their strong allyship with metal colleagues ACCEPT by presenting their own version of classic neck breaker "Fast As A Shark". All of these heavy topics are combined in the brutal cover artwork, designed by talented Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák, known for his works for bands like ACCEPT, KREATOR and BLIND GUARDIAN.

"Birth Of Malice" was recorded at Switzerland's Little Creek Studio by V.O. Pulver. Guitarist Martin Furia mixed and mastered the masterpiece at The Black Mancave in Hannover, Germany.

DESTRUCTION's massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world's biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest.

DESTRUCTION, known as one of the "Teutonic Four", alongside KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD, were reunited with the other three acts at the "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" concert on July 20, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

In a January 2023 interview with Felipe Canales of Chile's iRock, Schmier was asked if he and his DESTRUCTION bandmates have ever considered changing their sound in order to reach a wider audience. He responded: "In Germany, we say, 'Don't change your winning recipe. Stick to the guns. Stick to what you can do best.' And for me, what I can do best is playing thrash metal. Every album we do sounds a little bit different, but it always will sound like DESTRUCTION.

"When you get older, it's very easy to slow down," Schmier explained. "A lot of musicians, when they [get] older, they wanna slow down; they wanna play blues; they wanna play more mellow music. For me, that's never been the case. I think the older you [get], the more you go crazy about it. You wanna still show the young kids how it's done. When we go out there to the festivals, we compete… To all those young bands, I could be [their] father, so I have to be the role model. So that's how I see it. Slowing down and changing something is not what we do."

As for whether it's harder for him to play physically challenging music as he gets older, Schmier said: "It's like in football — the old, experienced player, he has the feel for it. The young player runs more and runs faster. The old player has the eye and the brain. And it's the same in music. Of course I have to train harder to go on stage, but my experience of my age is great because I have better voice control. I know more what I want. I know what I don't want and where the band belongs. So this experience of a certain 40 years in the music business is, of course, a great one."

DESTRUCTION's latest studio album, "Diabolical", came out in April 2022 via Napalm Records.

In August 2021, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with founding guitarist Michael "Mike" Sifringer and replaced him with Martin Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Sifringer was the only member of DESTRUCTION to have remained constant throughout the band's career. Schmier appeared on DESTRUCTION's first three albums before exiting the band and being replaced by POLTERGEIST vocalist André Grieder. André's sole recorded appearance with DESTRUCTION was on the "Cracked Brain" album, which came out in 1990. Schmier rejoined DESTRUCTION in 1999.

DESTRUCTION 2025 is:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

Photo credit: Jennifer Gruber