DESTRUCTION's SCHMIER Is Looking Forward To Performing Entire 'Infernal Overkill' Album At Select Festivals This Summer

In a new interview with Metal Remains, bassist/vocalist Schmier of German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION spoke about the band's touring plans in support of their upcoming 16th studio album, "Birth Of Malice", due on March 7, 2025 via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we have a lot of plans. We have to see how we're gonna put them. We wanted to go to America. Also, we wanna do a European tour. We have a lot of festivals coming up. The problem about going to the States right now is that the Trump administration makes everything — everything's complicated for the immigrants and for the foreigners. We need visas and the visas are more expensive and we might not get the visas on time. So now we have to push back America a little bit and see what else we do first. Maybe we go to Asia first now in May."

He continued: "So, yeah, we wanted to tour a lot with this album because I think it's a very strong record. And we also have an anniversary this year, 40 years of [DESTRUCTION's debut album] 'Infernal Overkill', which also will be some shows, some festival shows this summer, where we're gonna play exclusively with this material. We'll be playing the album in its entirety. So it's gonna be the first time we do this. Yeah, it's gonna be cool. So we have a lot of stuff ahead. We also wanna go back to Australia. And so I think it's gonna be basically two years for touring now for [the 'Birth Of Malice'] album."

Schmier is the sole remaining member of DESTRUCTION who played on "Infernal Overkill". He was joined during the recordings by guitarist Mike Sifringer and drummer Tommy Sandmann.

"Birth Of Malice" was recorded at Switzerland's Little Creek Studio by V.O. Pulver. Guitarist Martin Furia mixed and mastered the LP at The Black Mancave in Hannover, Germany. The cover artwork was designed by talented Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák, known for his works for bands like ACCEPT, KREATOR and BLIND GUARDIAN.

DESTRUCTION's massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world's biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest.

DESTRUCTION, known as one of the "Teutonic Four", alongside KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD, were reunited with the other three acts at the "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" concert on July 20, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

In August 2021, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with Sifringer and replaced him with Martin Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Prior to his exit, Sifringer was the only member of DESTRUCTION to have remained constant throughout the band's career. Schmier appeared on DESTRUCTION's first three albums before exiting the band and being replaced by POLTERGEIST vocalist André Grieder. André's sole recorded appearance with DESTRUCTION was on the "Cracked Brain" album, which came out in 1990. Schmier rejoined DESTRUCTION in 1999.

DESTRUCTION 2025 is:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars