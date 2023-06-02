DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces 'Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America'

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend has announced the third release in his "Devolution" series. "Empath Live In America" will be released on August 4. The "Devolution" series so far has comprised unique live performances, and this one is no different. "Empath Live In America" is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

Devin explains: "Continuing in the 'Devolution' series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases),we bring you 'Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America'.

"This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped back version of the 'Order Of Magnitude' band (without choir and a few other members…),but as I try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a 'free form' version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special 'fly by the seat of our pants' musical night. It's a raw and off kilter performance and I'm thrilled to have documented it. Until the next 'real' release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour."

The first track from the release, "Evermore", can be streamed below.

The lineup for this album saw Devin joined by Mike Keneally, Nathan Navarro, Diego Tejeida, Morgan Ågren and Ché Aimee Dorval.

"Devolution #3 – Empath Live In America" will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP and as digital album.

Devin is set to join this summer's hottest progressive metal ticket in North America, as part of the "DreamSonic" tour headlined by DREAM THEATER and also including ANIMALS AS LEADERS. Kicking off on June 16, this mammoth tour will take them all the way through to the end of July.

Townsend released his most recent studio album, "Lightwork", in late 2022, with Metal Injection calling it a "superb addition to his one-of-a-kind catalogue." For "Lightwork", Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose longtime friend GGGarth (Richardson) to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album was delivered. The name "Lightwork" represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of "light in the dark" while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there's no way out or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that ended up in this wonderful album.