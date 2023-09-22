DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Remastered And Expanded 25th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend, who has spent his entire career making unique inroads with many styles of music, celebrates the 25th anniversary of his landmark solo album "Infinity" in 2023 with a brand new edition of the record being released on November 24, 2023. This newly remastered version of the album comes as a limited 2CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + LP booklet and as a digital album, and includes all the bonus tracks from this era as well as newly shot artwork and liner notes from Devin.

Devin comments: "As I move into a new phase of my work (one that requires the next two years to be spent writing and recording),I reflect on the 'Infinity' album and the period it all happened in many ways.

"This was my first attempt at engineering and mixing an album, and without it, I wouldn't have gotten where I am now on a technical level. It was like going to college at the time, and although it is primitive in many ways, it also reminded me of the amount of passion it takes to reach a new level.

"The whole process during the making of this album was fraught with learning, turmoil, growth and psychological development. In fact: I didn't think at the time that I would even get through it (let alone be here 25 years later writing and working with the hard-won experience that came as a direct result of making 'Infinity'). I realize now how pivotal this period of expression was for me, and how it was a testament to tenacity in the long run. As such, I'm proud that we've decided to re-release the record with all the bonus tracks and personal artwork from that period in one place. I was even asked to do an updated version of the naked cover album cover (!!!) so in the name of authenticity… I did that too.

"I believe this to be the quintessential version of the record. It was a statement then as it is now. And for those who were there during that period as well as those who are perhaps interested in how it all began, I present to you 'Infinity' in an updated fashion. I'm grateful for the opportunity to release it in this light and thank you all for the support all these years. Please wish me luck as I delve into this next phase, and being able to reflect on 'Infinity' during the start of this process has proven to be very useful."

Devin has remastered the original album, and has added seven bonus tracks, including the songs from the "Christeen" EP (which appear here on vinyl for the first time). The audio has also been specifically mastered for the vinyl edition.

Track listing:

CD1:

01. Truth 03:58

02. Christeen 03:41

03. Bad Devil 04:52

04. War 06:29

05. Soul Driven Cadillac 05:14

06. Ants 02:01

07. Wild Colonial Boy 03:04

08. Life Is All Dynamics 05:08

09. Unity 06:07

10. Noisy Pink Bubbles 05:22

CD2:

01. Om (Demo) 06:18

02. Sit In The Mountain (Demo) 03:16

03. Processional (Demo) 11:42

04. Love-Load (Demo) 05:01

05. Sister (Live Acoustic) 02:16

06. Hide Nowhere (Live Acoustic) 05:03

07. Man (1996 Demo) 05:12

Townsend recently launched the third release in his "Devolution" series — "Empath Live In America". The "Devolution" series so far has comprised some unique live performances, and this one is no different. "Empath Live In America" is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

Devin and his band will tour Australia in November 2023 with support from CALIGULA'S HORSE.

Townsend released his most recent studio album, "Lightwork", in late 2022. For "Lightwork", Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose longtime friend GGGarth (Richardson) to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album was delivered.

The name "Lightwork" represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of "light in the dark" while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there's no way out or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that ended up in this wonderful album.