DEVIN TOWNSEND Documents Creative Process In Brand New, Relaunched Podcast Series

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend, in conjunction with InsideOut Music, has relaunched the "Devin Townsend Podcast" today, with a brand-new direction. The podcast will be available as both audio and visual versions, and you can listen to and watch the first episode, titled "Synesthesia", below.

Devin explains: "Hello, this is Dev, and I'm here to introduce you to the 'Devin Townsend Podcast' — a monthly series of observations about the process of writing and creating music, presented by InsideOut Music.

"This new version of the podcast will shift focus slightly and move on from simply talking about my past records, and instead focus on a real time observation of the next ones.

"I have a fair amount of experience to offer, however rather than trying to come across as some sort of a 'self help' character, I feel that there's enough people asking me how those experiences have shaped my writing that this seemed to be an angle to get behind, and in our tiny little scene, it seems like there was actually space for it. So here we go.

"Essentially, this podcast will start from the very beginning of my process of creating a project I believe to be called 'The Moth' with all the creative, personal, technical, and psychological things that come along with that. At this stage, I'm just starting to formulate ideas, so this exists from minute one of this project.

"If I'm asked to speak publicly, I would much rather express things that I feel I can comprehend upon reflection of my personal experiences rather than just fill the air with more opinions on 'current events'. My hope is that it may actually help other creative types who may find themselves new to some of these thoughts or hurdles, so just take it with a grain of salt and maybe there will be something in it of value for you and your work.

"Thanks for everything, and I'm excited to see where we go. Being a musician and an artist is rewarding and challenging. I love it =)".

Devin recently announced a brand new 25th-anniversary edition of his solo album "Infinity", due out November 24. This newly remastered version of the album comes as a limited 2CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet and as a digital album, and includes all the bonus tracks from this era, as well as newly shot artwork and liner notes from Devin.

Townsend and his band will tour Australia in November 2023 with support from CALIGULA'S HORSE.

Devin released his most recent studio album, "Lightwork" in late 2022, with Metal Injection calling it a "superb addition to his one-of-a-kind catalog".

For "Lightwork", Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose longtime friend Garth "GGGarth" Richardson to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album was delivered.

The name "Lightwork" represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of "light in the dark" while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there's no way out or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that ended up in this wonderful album.