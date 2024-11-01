  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DIAMOND HEAD: 'The Illustrated History' Photo Book Due In March

November 1, 2024

Rufus Publications will release "Diamond Head The Illustrated History" in the spring of 2025.

At the vanguard of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s, DIAMOND HEAD laid the groundwork for countless metal acts to follow. Known for their powerful riffs, soaring solos, and relentless energy, DIAMOND HEAD's music resonated with fans hungry for a tighter, rawer sound. Their debut album, "Lightning To The Nations", is an undisputed classic, boasting tracks like "Am I Evil?", "The Prince", "It's Electric" and the proto-thrash of "Helpless", songs that became essential listening for metal fans and musicians alike. It wasn't long before METALLICA, inspired by DIAMOND HEAD's intensity, covered their songs, cementing the band's legacy and influence.

Packed with images sourced from the band's founder and lead guitarist Brian Tatler's personal collection and bound in the classic "The White Album" livery, this photographic journey captures DIAMOND HEAD's raw essence on and off stage. Tatler's involvement brings a uniquely intimate perspective, showcasing the band's evolution from club venues to international festivals. From rare behind-the-scenes moments to iconic live shots, this collection is a must-have for fans and music lovers wanting to capture the force that is DIAMOND HEAD through the lens of those who lived it.

The ultra-limited-edition, 342-page hardback book measures 310mm x 310mm and comes in a white, vegan leather slipcase with a fold out poster. Only 350 numbered copies are being made and each copy is personally signed by founding members Brian Tatler and Duncan Scott.

The book costs £99 and can be pre-ordered from 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at 3 p.m. U.K. time with a 10% pre-order discount. The book will ship worldwide at the end of March 2025.

DIAMOND HEAD influenced a slew of early '80s thrash metal bands, in particular METALLICA, which recorded "Am I Evil?" as a B-side to their 1984 "Creeping Death" single and again included on the band's multi-platinum 1998 covers album "Garage Inc."METALLICA would record three additional DIAMOND HEAD songs: "Helpless" ("Garage Days", 1987),"The Prince" ("One" single B-side, 1989) and "It's Electric" ("Garage Inc.", 1998).

According to Brian, the royalties that he receives from the DIAMOND HEAD back catalog, including the METALLICA recordings of his songs, are enough for him to live on. "It's my biggest source of income," he revealed in a 2019 interview. "It's great and I don't know what I would do without it. It gives me the freedom to do what I like. I'm very grateful."

A reimagined and re-recorded version of DIAMOND HEAD's "Lightning To The Nations" album was released in 2020 via Silver Lining Music. "Lightning To The Nations 2020" included four cover tracks, among them METALLICA's "No Remorse".

Find more on Diamond head
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).