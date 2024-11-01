DIAMOND HEAD: 'The Illustrated History' Photo Book Due In March

Rufus Publications will release "Diamond Head The Illustrated History" in the spring of 2025.

At the vanguard of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s, DIAMOND HEAD laid the groundwork for countless metal acts to follow. Known for their powerful riffs, soaring solos, and relentless energy, DIAMOND HEAD's music resonated with fans hungry for a tighter, rawer sound. Their debut album, "Lightning To The Nations", is an undisputed classic, boasting tracks like "Am I Evil?", "The Prince", "It's Electric" and the proto-thrash of "Helpless", songs that became essential listening for metal fans and musicians alike. It wasn't long before METALLICA, inspired by DIAMOND HEAD's intensity, covered their songs, cementing the band's legacy and influence.

Packed with images sourced from the band's founder and lead guitarist Brian Tatler's personal collection and bound in the classic "The White Album" livery, this photographic journey captures DIAMOND HEAD's raw essence on and off stage. Tatler's involvement brings a uniquely intimate perspective, showcasing the band's evolution from club venues to international festivals. From rare behind-the-scenes moments to iconic live shots, this collection is a must-have for fans and music lovers wanting to capture the force that is DIAMOND HEAD through the lens of those who lived it.

The ultra-limited-edition, 342-page hardback book measures 310mm x 310mm and comes in a white, vegan leather slipcase with a fold out poster. Only 350 numbered copies are being made and each copy is personally signed by founding members Brian Tatler and Duncan Scott.

The book costs £99 and can be pre-ordered from 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at 3 p.m. U.K. time with a 10% pre-order discount. The book will ship worldwide at the end of March 2025.

DIAMOND HEAD influenced a slew of early '80s thrash metal bands, in particular METALLICA, which recorded "Am I Evil?" as a B-side to their 1984 "Creeping Death" single and again included on the band's multi-platinum 1998 covers album "Garage Inc."METALLICA would record three additional DIAMOND HEAD songs: "Helpless" ("Garage Days", 1987),"The Prince" ("One" single B-side, 1989) and "It's Electric" ("Garage Inc.", 1998).

According to Brian, the royalties that he receives from the DIAMOND HEAD back catalog, including the METALLICA recordings of his songs, are enough for him to live on. "It's my biggest source of income," he revealed in a 2019 interview. "It's great and I don't know what I would do without it. It gives me the freedom to do what I like. I'm very grateful."

A reimagined and re-recorded version of DIAMOND HEAD's "Lightning To The Nations" album was released in 2020 via Silver Lining Music. "Lightning To The Nations 2020" included four cover tracks, among them METALLICA's "No Remorse".