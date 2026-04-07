DIMMU BORGIR, SATYRICON And ENSLAVED To Unite For Historic Arena Concert In Oslo This Halloween

On October 31, black metal history will be written in Oslo. For one night only, three of Norway's most influential and globally revered bands — DIMMU BORGIR, SATYRICON and ENSLAVED — will unite at Oslo Spektrum for a landmark event set to become the biggest black metal show ever staged on Norwegian soil.

Few genres have had the global cultural impact of Norwegian black metal — and today, its dominance is undeniable. From headlining Europe's premier festivals to selling out venues worldwide, Norwegian acts continue to define and push the genre forward. "Unholy Halloween" brings together three of its most pioneering forces for an exclusive, once-in-a-generation celebration of the scene's past, present and future.

Each band arrives at this moment at the height of its powers. DIMMU BORGIR recently headlined Tons of Rock, SATYRICON has sold out the Oslo Opera House and delivered a critically acclaimed commission for the Munch Museum, while ENSLAVED continues to redefine the genre — earning multiple Norwegian Spellemannprisen (Norwegian Grammy Awards equivalent) for their groundbreaking work. For DIMMU BORGIR, the night also marks a long-awaited homecoming. It has been 15 years since their last headline show in Oslo — a landmark performance with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra at the very same venue.

DIMMU BORGIR frontman Shagrath comments: "We're releasing our new album, 'Grand Serpent Rising', this spring, followed by extensive touring across Europe and other markets. By the time we return to Norway, we'll be ready to deliver something truly massive. Since it's been so long since our last headline show at home, we're going all in. This will be the biggest DIMMU BORGIR production to date."

SATYRICON frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven adds: "It's been over 20 years since I first explored the idea of bringing together some of the giants of Norwegian black metal on the biggest stages in Europe. We never made it happen back then. Now, two decades later, it's finally becoming a reality — and on a scale beyond anything we imagined. This will be our Super Bowl."

ENSLAVED's Ivar Bjørnson states: "We are very excited about being invited to be part of this massive endeavor, which will celebrate the leading edge of Norwegian metal on the appropriate scale! We will bring our best game as always… and then some!"

DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Silenoz emphasizes the broader significance of the event: "This is more than a concert — it's a statement. A celebration of a culture we've helped build over decades. Sharing the stage at Oslo Spektrum with bands that have been part of that same journey feels both significant and necessary."

DIMMU BORGIR's new album, the aforementioned "Grand Serpent Rising", will be released on May 22 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Grand Serpent Rising" was recorded in Gothenburg with acclaimed producer Fredrik Nordström, whose legacy with the band includes landmark releases "Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia" and "Death Cult Armageddon".

In October 2026, two of the most influential forces in extreme metal join together for a monumental live assault: DIMMU BORGIR and BEHEMOTH will embark on the "In League With Satan" co-headline tour, storming across Europe. As special guests, the Swedish black metal icons DARK FUNERAL will add even more ferocity to an already devastating lineup.

Last June, DIMMU BORGIR announced Kjell Åge "Damage" Karlsen as the band's new guitarist. Karlsen, who previously played with Shagrath in the long-running Norwegian rock act CHROME DIVISION, made his live debut with DIMMU BORGIR on June 27, 2025 at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) announced his departure from the band in the summer of 2024, explaining that he wanted to reactivate his OLD MAN'S CHILD project.

Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on August 17, 2024 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.