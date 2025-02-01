DISCIPLES OF VERITY, Featuring LIVING COLOUR, GOD FORBID Members, Releases 'Thread The Needle' Single

DISCIPLES OF VERITY, which is fronted by Corey Glover of LIVING COLOUR, has unveiled its latest single, "Thread The Needle", through TLG|ZOID and distributed by Virgin Music Group. The song is taken from DISCIPLES OF VERITY's upcoming sophomore album, "Nexus", which was produced by George Pond and co-produced by Sahaj Ticotin. Accompanying the release of the single is a music video that offers a powerful visual representation of the song's message.

DISCIPLES OF VERITY drummer Corey Pierce shares: "'Thread The Needle' is such a dynamic song as it's based in the roots of pessimism versus hope in an abstract call to all of us moving into an unforeseen future."

"Thread The Needle" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube channel.

Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, DISCIPLES OF VERITY seeks to challenge all that they believe to be true. The band features heavy hitters such as Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),Corey Pierce (GOD FORBID),George Pond (NEGATIVE SKY, SWIM THE CURRENT),Mark Monjoy (SEKOND SKYN) and Zack Miranowic (SEKOND SKYN, RIVERSEND). This all-star group unleashes an onslaught to the senses with a new sound that can only be described as "a new breed of crossover metal."

DISCIPLES OF VERITY formed just over four years ago after mutual projects brought the five members together. With Pond as the common denominator, having played with each of these artists throughout his career, his songs with Corey Glover were quickly embraced by the others, which evolved into their debut album, "Pragmatic Sanction".

Over the next eight months, DISCIPLES OF VERITY feverishly cranked out eight heavy, hook-laden songs with one distinct element — their infectious, melodic grooves. Ranging from hardcore, metalcore and even active rock, the band knew that their debut would be like nothing else in the industry and brought in a veritable "who's who" of the hard rock and metal industry to up the ante.

Four years have passed since the release of their first single from "Pragmatic Sanction". However, now comes the dawn of a new age. They have been quietly working on 12 new tracks for their upcoming sophomore album titled "Nexus". The band collaborated with producer Sahaj Ticcotin, who has worked with STARSET, MÖTLEY CRÜE, RA, BAD WOLVES, and many more. This monster of a record is set to be released in 2025 through TLG/ZOID, and distributed through Virgin Music Group.

DISCIPLES OF VERITY is:

Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR) - Vocals

Corey Pierce (GOD FORBID) - Drums

George Pond (SWIM THE CURRENT, NEGATIVE SKY) - Bass

Mark Monjoy (SEKOND SKYN) - Guitar

Zack Miranowic (SEKOND SKYN, RIVERSEND) - Guitar