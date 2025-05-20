DISTURBED Establishes 110,897 Direct-To-Fan Connections On 'The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour'

During the North American leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour", metal veterans DISTURBED reached a notable milestone: 110,897 fan profiles created through their Near-Field Communication-enabled fan engagement strategy.

Artists often lack direct access to their own fan data, which is usually collected by third-party companies rather than directly by the artists themselves. This data gap is especially challenging in live music, artists and management teams don't know exactly who shows up for their shows.

Powered by IYK's Verified Fandom platform, the band has created a direct way to identify, recognize and reward their most dedicated fans with instant access to exclusive content, seat upgrades, and special experiences.

Fans have three ways to engage: checking in via geo-gated QR code at the venue during a show, tapping their VIP badges and/or tapping their recently acquired merch via the DISTURBED IYK portal. For the merch, fans simply tap their phones on special NFC-powered labels embedded in tour merchandise to unlock rewards instantly.

The results speak volumes about the impact of embedded technology for deepening the artist-fan relationship:

* 37% of fans in attendance interacted with a QR code or NFC tag

* 87% of these fans were net new contacts, helping the band boost their first-party fan data while rewarding loyal supporters.

For artists and their management teams, unifying fan touchpoints into an actionable fan data ecosystem enables:

* A holistic view of fan journey across all touchpoints

* Real-time fan data for tour optimization and long-term marketing

* Instant reward distribution (exclusive content, seat upgrades, music)

* Easy integration with existing marketing tools

By leveraging QR codes and NFC chips to connect with fans, artists can not only say thanks to their most loyal supporters but also expand their direct-to-fan ecosystem for more long-term community building.

These loyal fans are the backbone of longevity for an artist's career. With IYK's verified fandom strategy, the team was able to move beyond assumptions or social metrics and instead see, track, and reward superfans based on real-world behavior. This campaign didn't just reward fandom — it made it measurable, says Myles Grosovsky at Q Prime, which manages DISTURBED.

"DISTURBED fans have always been passionate. In our partnership with IYK, we were searching for a solution to see the band's fans in a new way, connect with them, and thank them in real time," Myles explains. "This wasn't just about tech, it was about creating a moment for the DISTURBED community to feel recognized and rewarded. We have a new lens into DISTURBED's fanbase."

These impressive results underscore the value of a connected fan engagement strategy for artists, especially when it comes to making sure that fans who attend shows are recognized far beyond the show itself, says Morgan Coates, head of music partnerships at IYK.

"Fans want more ways to engage with their favorite artists," Coates notes. "With IYK's platform, DISTURBED is able to move beyond assumptions or simple social metrics and instead see, track, and reward superfans based on real-world behavior. These connections can then be integrated into the band's long-term fan engagement strategy to deepen bonds with their best fans."

This further expands their fan ecosystem — and will be a valuable resource over the long term, Coates concludes: "Crossing 100,000 verified fan connections is more than just a number — it's proof that artists can now build direct, data-powered relationships with their most loyal fans. We're turning IRL moments into digital continuity, giving artists a complete view of their superfans so they can be recognized, rewarded and engaged not only at a show but afterwards as well."

DISTURBED's North American tour ended May 17 in Las Vegas, and the European tour kicks off September 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Thousands of fans attend shows and buy merch — yet artists don't know who they are. These direct connections are key, as the band can engage with these fans in creative ways and build community over the long term.

Fan data is extremely valuable, as superfans generate an estimated 50-80% of an artist's overall revenue. This also creates additional revenue opportunities through a digital-first approach that extends beyond live tours.

These moments provide fans new opportunities to get closer to their favorite artists, whether BTS content, merch giveaways or upgraded experiences.

IYK is a fan engagement platform that helps artists like Jennie, Tate McRae and Chance The Rapper build deeper, more direct relationships with their fans by connecting physical and digital touchpoints through NFC technology. From exclusive drops to location-based rewards and personalized experiences, IYK empowers artists to unify fan data and create meaningful moments that drive loyalty and engagement.

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, DISTURBED have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It's why they've claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million units, nearly eight billion streams and sold-out shows around the globe. The band have six RIAA album certifications, and singles from all eight albums have reached the top ten of the Mainstream Rock chart.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for "Believe", "Ten Thousand Fists" (three times platinum),"Indestructible" (double platinum) and "Asylum", occupying rarified air alongside METALLICA — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential five-times-platinum debut "The Sickness" in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the double-platinum "Stupify", "Inside The Fire" and platinum "Land Of Confusion", three-times-platinum "Stricken", eight-times-platinum "Down With The Sickness" and nine-times-platinum "The Sound Of Silence", to name a few. The latter notably received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, DISTURBED never stop, and their most recent 2022 album "Divisive" featured their 17th No. 1 at Rock Radio "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and more.