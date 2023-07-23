DISTURBED's Concert In Phoenix Canceled 'Due To Excessive Heat'

DISTURBED's concert on Saturday (July 22) at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) in Phoenix as part of the band's "Take Back Your Life" tour was canceled "due to excessive heat."

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, DISTURBED released the following statement via social media: "PHOENIX UPDATE: Tonight's DISTURBED show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date."

When one fan complained on Twitter that DISTURBED waited until so late in the day to cancel the concert, the band's lead singer David Draiman replied: "We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I'm devastated".

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix's high temperature for Saturday reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit, which is approximately 48 degrees Celsius.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

In a February 2023 interview with Beef Vegan, Draiman was asked why he and his DISTURBED bandmates chose to embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring and summer as opposed to making festival appearances, like they had done in the past. He responded: "We love both, but truth be told is that when you finally decide to headline, you can bring out all your toys, and you don't have to share it with anybody. [Laughs] When you're in a festival environment, you have a whole bunch of really high-caliber bands who are performing at the top of their game, and they're trying to bring as much as they can all collectively fit on that deck. And it gets challenging. So when you're doing your thing and that's the primary focus, it really opens up the possibilities."

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guitarist Dan Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

PHOENIX UPDATE:

Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date. — Disturbed (@Disturbed) July 23, 2023

We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) July 23, 2023

Some things that need to be clarified/understood about the postponed Phoenix concert for the @Disturbed#TakeBackYourLifeTour:

1. The late cancellation was because there was still hope that equipment could be fixed.

2. Heat wave was unprecedented. These dates were set… (1/2) — Disturbed News & Updates (@disturbed_news) July 23, 2023

…probably 8 months to a year ago.

3. It’s no specific individual’s fault or band member’s fault.

4. Complaining about “We went all this way, perform anyway!!” If it sounded like shit and you paid all that money you’d be furious.

5. Tickets will be held for rescheduled show! — Disturbed News & Updates (@disturbed_news) July 23, 2023

I’m kinda just hoping for refunds. I drove up from Tucson and had to ask for the day off which I don’t get many in the first place. lol. Not a huge fan of the drive. Just wished some of these bigger bands would come here more often. Ghost seems to be the only ones that come a lot — Imperial (@Imperial0731) July 23, 2023

So bummed after waiting in the excessive heat to see you guys! Pllleeease make it October!!! — Paul Willis (@golferguy64) July 23, 2023

I live in Arizona and there was no way I was going to be sitting out in record temperatures in Phoenix! Decided to make a 9 hour journey to Irvine where it was cooler lol and what a great show it was!! Worth the drive! — Trymade (@AZTerrioke) July 23, 2023

I've seen countless bands during summer festival shows in Phoenix, outdoors, never experienced a cancelation because equipment wouldn't work in the heat pic.twitter.com/1unIAUbV8e — drawingablank138 (@drawingablank12) July 23, 2023

🚨 SHOW UPDATE! 🚨 Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets and stay tuned for a rescheduled date. Posted by Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 22, 2023