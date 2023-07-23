  • facebook
DISTURBED's Concert In Phoenix Canceled 'Due To Excessive Heat'

July 23, 2023

DISTURBED's concert on Saturday (July 22) at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) in Phoenix as part of the band's "Take Back Your Life" tour was canceled "due to excessive heat."

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, DISTURBED released the following statement via social media: "PHOENIX UPDATE: Tonight's DISTURBED show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date."

When one fan complained on Twitter that DISTURBED waited until so late in the day to cancel the concert, the band's lead singer David Draiman replied: "We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I'm devastated".

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix's high temperature for Saturday reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit, which is approximately 48 degrees Celsius.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

In a February 2023 interview with Beef Vegan, Draiman was asked why he and his DISTURBED bandmates chose to embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring and summer as opposed to making festival appearances, like they had done in the past. He responded: "We love both, but truth be told is that when you finally decide to headline, you can bring out all your toys, and you don't have to share it with anybody. [Laughs] When you're in a festival environment, you have a whole bunch of really high-caliber bands who are performing at the top of their game, and they're trying to bring as much as they can all collectively fit on that deck. And it gets challenging. So when you're doing your thing and that's the primary focus, it really opens up the possibilities."

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guitarist Dan Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

