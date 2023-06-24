DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN On State Of The World: 'We're So Divided, Now More Than Ever'

In a new interview with Planet Rock's Wyatt Wendels conducted at this month's Download festival in the United Kingdom, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan was asked if the title of the group's latest album, "Divisive", is an observation of it is a statement of intent that he and his bandmates are trying to be divisive. The 54-year-old Illinois-based musician, who in the past had shared posts on his personal Facebook page that amplified Republican talking points and that were derogatory to Democrats, responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I usually am maybe more cryptic in my answers 'cause I like to leave it up for your own interpretation on how you view it. But, yeah, it's just the divisive nature of just the state of the world and the industry and how things have been going on in America especially. It's been quite crazy, if you've seen. I don't know how the media and the news covers that over here. So it's been a rough go. And I think… I don't know what the hell happened. We're so divided, now more than ever. You go on social media and everybody's there… It's, like, you wake up in the morning ready to start… Who can I attack today? We focus so much on our differences and the things that we dislike or disagree on or hate. And it's just kind of… When's it gonna be over? It's just like one big temper tantrum from everyone."

"Divisive" came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

Earlier this month, DISTURBED was forced to cancel two shows on its ongoing European tour due to singer David Draiman's "vocal issues."

Last month, Draiman underwent on operation to have a benign tumor removed from the radius in his right arm.