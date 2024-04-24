DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN Would Love To Perform At SUPER BOWL One Day: 'That Would Be Huge'

In a recent interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan was asked if there are any things left for him and his bandmates to achieve. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's so many things I just wanna keep achieving, because I'm so passionate about doing it. I love writing. I love creating with the guys that I'm with. We love being on the stage and we still have that hunger for it. That adrenaline rush and that crowd, that's our drug of choice, being on that stage and that exchange."

He continued: "So, of course, anything that gets us on the big stage. If we're playing the Super Bowl someday, of course that would be huge. I'm a huge American football fan growing up anyway, so that would be a big highlight in our career. But if that stuff doesn't happen, then that's fine. It's not like it has to happen. I'm just glad to be able to sustain a career this long and to keep continuing to do it."

A few years ago, DISTURBED's David Draiman told Loudwire that he had "dreamt" of singing the U.S. national anthem in front of the Super Bowl crowd and to an estimated TV audience of about 100 million people his "entire life." He added: "[I've] been rehearsing it since I was a little boy. I love my country, and I would be honored beyond words to have the opportunity to try and inspire, strengthen, and give hope, at a time when we need those things more than ever. Plus…it would be nice to have rock represented on some level at the Super Bowl, and to prove to everyone that there are rock singers out there who can do the anthem as much justice as any pop artists out there, and even possibly take it higher."

Asked in an interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, what makes "The Star-Spangled Banner" an appealing challenge for a singer, Draiman said: "They say that it's one of the more difficult songs to pull off, first of all. Second of all, it's our national anthem, and I would be overwhelmed with honor and joy to be able to have that distinction and an honor of singing it. It's one of those bucket-list items that I've just been dying to do my whole life. Hopefully one day. You never know."

Last month, DISTURBED garnered its 19th No. 1 on the Active Rock radio chart with "Don't Tell Me", the band's latest single, which features a guest appearance by Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and HEART co-founder Ann Wilson. The song is DISTURBED's fourth No. 1 off the band's latest album, "Divisive".

This is the second time DISTURBED has earned four No. 1s on a single record, having previously accomplished the same feat on 2015's "Immortalized". Only nine rock albums since 1992 have been able to secure four No. 1 songs on the Mediabase Rock charts and two of them have been DISTURBED's.

Released in November 2022, "Divisive" was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales. On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.