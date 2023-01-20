DISTURBED's MIKE WENGREN Is 'Killing It' In The Gym In Preparation For Band's Upcoming Tour

DISTURBED drummer Mike Wengren is "killing it" in the gym in preparation for the band's upcoming tour.

On Thursday (January 19),Southeast Wisconsin's Peak Health & Performance shared a short video of the 51-year-old musician working out at the facility and included the following caption: "After two years off from touring, DISTURBED's Mike Wengren has killed it in the gym, gaining in both strength and size. Here he is trap bar deadlifting/shrugging 165kg (363lbs). #peakhealthandperformance #eleiko".

In a 2015 interview with Modern Drummer, Wengren said that he "absolutely" saw a connection between being a drummer and an athlete. He explained: "I think drumming in itself is very physical and very much like being an athlete. I did train in MMA for a short amount of time back in the day, but I was always wary about needing my limbs to earn a living. But I go to the gym regularly and have a smaller home gym if I can't make it out there. When the tour comes up, I go see a personal trainer to get in shape, try and eat right, and stay healthy. I see it like a professional athlete in the offseason; they go see their trainers and put on muscle, they're prepping for the season. I see it the same way and I take it very seriously. I want to give every single fan the best show I can give them and I want to perform at a hundred percent every night."

Back in July 2018, Wengrenparticipated in a study from Nadia Azar whereby he wore armbands and a heart rate (HR) monitor during one of DISTURBED's concerts. According to Azar, Mike burned a total of 866 calories over the 80-minute set, for an average rate of almost 11 calories per minute. Based on his body mass, this was comparable to a vigorous 80-minute session on a stationary rower.

DISTURBED's upcoming tour will be its first in support of its latest album, "Divisive", which came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.