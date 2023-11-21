Documentary About GODSMACK Frontman SULLY ERNA's Life Is Finally Released

"I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story", a film based on GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna's life story, has been made available via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The 98-minute documentary was written and produced by Erna, with additional writing, production and editing by Noah Berlow and writing, production and directing by Troy Smith.

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 21),Erna shared a poster for the film on his social media and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I am so excited to FINALLY announce the release of my new feature Documentary, 'I Stand Alone'.

"Based on my memoir 'The Paths We Choose', Myself, along with Director @troysmith323 and lead Editor @noahberlow have been working on this for almost 6 years now. So I won't babble long here.

"I just want to say thank you to my family, friends and loved ones that have helped shape me to be the man I've become today. For always believing in me and my vision to become the best I can be. And for your love and support along the way.

Thank you for being a part of my incredible journey. I wouldn't change a thing even if I could.

"For the rest of you, I hope you all enjoy this film and it inspires you to always find that inner strength to push you forward when life seems to knock you down.

"Get early access now on AppleTV and Amazon Prime and of course links available on Godsmack.com by searching the title 'I Stand Alone, The Sully Erna Story'.

"More networks coming soon!"

A trailer for "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story" can be seen at this location.

For more information, visit thesullyernastory.com.

Back in May 2019, Erna confirmed to the "TODDCast Podcast" that while a documentary about GODSMACK was on the back burner, he was prepping a film based on his own life story. Erna explained: "I am fan of rock documentaries, and just recently I've been getting into 'em. I though the FOO FIGHTERS did a great job. I've watched a bunch of them. It's not even rock — sometimes it's just real documentaries on artists. The Amy Winehouse one was great; Whitney Houston's newest one was really good. I got into the story of Kurt Cobain, and then the FOO FIGHTERS was great. METALLICA's 'Some Kind Of Monster' was amazing. I like a lot of that stuff too."

Erna continued: "As far as us, we're not doing a proper GODSMACK documentary right now — we think it's just a little bit early for that — but I am releasing a documentary on my life story, from zero until we get a record deal, to show people the path that I took and the struggles I faced and things like that. So we're working on that now."

Erna previously told Tampa, Florida radio station WXTB/98 Rock that his documentary would be "kind of based on my book that has a lot of GODSMACK elements in it as it gets toward the tail end of it, because it goes from the time I was born and it's all the struggles I went through up until I got a record deal and it kind of ends there."

Erna's memoir, "The Paths We Choose", came out in 2007. At the time, he described it as "a snapshot of the first 30 years of my life." He told The Pulse Of Radio back then that it happened almost accidentally. "I never planned on writing a book," he said. "It was one of those things that just became a hobby. When I was on the road, I would be writing stories out as I talked to my friends on the phone and realized that some of these stories were so insane, I'm not sure if I would have believed some of them unless they had happened to me. And then the more I wrote out these stories, I started organizing them in the order of dates, and the more I did that, I started realizing I was writing a book."

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw