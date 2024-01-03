DON DOKKEN Defends Head Of Spanish Football Federation Over Unwanted Kiss On Lips

In a recent interview with the "Fantasm" podcast, DOKKEN frontman Don Dokken spoke about the inspiration for the title of the band's latest album, "Heaven Comes Down". He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just a crazy world right now… It's like all the demons are coming out and the whole world's a mess. And it really is. I can't watch the news. Fentanyl addiction, fentanyl from China and Russia. People overdosing. Every day on the news, somebody gets shot. Children are getting… Crazy bastards, these right-wing guys go into grammar schools and assassinate children. That didn't happen in the '80s. I don't remember that on the news — a 20-year-old's carrying around an AK-47. What the hell? Everything changed."

Don went on to discuss the so-called #MeToo moment of Spanish soccer which happened last August when the head of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory. Hermoso later said that she didn't consent to the kiss and added in a statement that she "felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act which was out of place and with no consent on my behalf." As a result, Spanish prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into whether the kiss was an act of sexual assault.

"In the '80s, it was all about girls in short skirts and push-up bras," Don said. "Nowadays, I told the band, I go, 'If a girl comes backstage and she's dressed to the nines, you can't comment and say, 'Wow, your ass looks good in that miniskirt,' or, 'Wow, your boobs are hanging,' something like that. They'll sue you.

"I mean, this whole PC [politically correct] thing has gone too far," Dokken continued. "If women are dressed like that, you would think it's because they want a compliment. Now, look at the Spanish women's football team [which] won the World Cup [for the] first time in history. And all the coach did is just give her a kiss, a little kiss. And she said, 'I didn't agree to that.' And it's on the news and goes to the government and they fire him. It wasn't like he grabbed her ass or he stuck his tongue in her mouth. He just gave her a kiss because he was excited. They won. And I said, 'Well, wait a minute. In Russia and France, when you meet somebody, they kiss you on the left cheek and the right cheek.' That's just French and Russian culture — and Spanish. So the guy was excited. They won. And the girl goes public and said, 'He shouldn't have kissed me. I wasn't down with that.' And I'm, like, 'It was just a peck.' And it's on CNN every five minutes. And they fire his ass. I'm, like, for one kiss. That's bullshit."

Dokken added: "Everything is PC. Gotta be careful what you say. You can't say anything to a woman or they'll say you're a misogynist and you're a dog and 'I'm gonna sue you.' I mean, look at all these senators and congressmen that are getting sued because of inappropriate behavior. I'm, like, whatever. The world's fucked up. So I tell the band, 'Be careful. Don't say anything about their butt hanging outta their miniskirt or they'll sue you.'"

Earlier this week, Hermoso told a judge at the Madrid court that the kiss forced on her by Rubiales following Spain's victory over England in the final in Sydney was "at no point consensual" and that she had come under pressure to defend his actions.

Judge Francisco De Jorge is investigating Rubiales on allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

"Now, everything is in the hands of the justice system and that's all I can say," Hermoso told reporters while leaving court. "The judicial process will continue its course, and thanks for the support that many of you had given to me."

Rubiales eventually resigned as head of the Spanish soccer federation despite his denial of wrongdoing and his assertion that the kiss was consensual.

The judge will reportedly hear testimony from other players, coaches and federation officials before deciding whether to start a trial.

DOKKEN's 13th studio album, "Heaven Comes Down" came out on October 27, 2023 via Silver Lining Music. The follow-up to 2012's "Broken Bones" was produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN).