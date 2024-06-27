Doom Metal Pioneers PENTAGRAM Announce New Lineup

U.S. doom metal pioneers PENTAGRAM have revealed a brand new lineup for their upcoming new album and tours. Around legendary frontman and band founder Bobby Liebling comes the melodic power of guitarist Tony Reed — known for fronting Seattle rock stalwarts MOS GENERATOR as well as producing and engineering some of the modern heavy scene's cornerstone releases from ELECTRIC WIZARD to BLUES PILLS — and the sheer grooves of bassist John "Scooter" Haslip, also of MOS GENERATOR and formerly of SALTINE. The new lineup is rounded out by scene heavyweight and internationally renowned drummer Henry Vasquez of SAINT VITUS, SPIRIT CARAVAN, THE SKULL/LEGION OF DOOM and SOURVEIN.

PENTAGRAM recently signed to Heavy Psych Sounds for the reissue of the "Review Your Choices" and "Sub-Basement" albums as well as the long-awaited follow-up to the 2015 full-length "Curious Volume".

PENTAGRAM is currently entering the studio, poised to usher in a bold era with a new album and tours that will see the band traveling to distant ends of the globe.

The band's return to the States will be elevated by a headline performance at Levitation 2024 on November 3 in Austin, Texas. The night's stage will be honored by a live resurrection of hometown legends THE SWORD.

PENTAGRAM is set to reissue "Review Your Choices" and "Sub-Basement" (originally released in 1999 and 2001 via Black Widow Records) in a fully remastered version engineered by Tony Reed, with preorders starting on July 2 via www.heavypsychsounds.com.

PENTAGRAM is considered one of the very pioneers of the doom metal genre alongside BLACK SABBATH and WITCHFINDER GENERAL. Formed in 1971 in Virginia by Liebling (vocals) and Geof O'Keefe (drums) with Vincent McAllister on guitar and Greg Mayne on bass, the band was prolific in the underground scene of the 1970s, producing many demos and rehearsal tapes, but did not release their self-titled full-length album until reforming in the early 1980s with a new lineup. With Liebling remaining the only original band member throughout the band's 50-year career span, PENTAGRAM has welcomed many well-respected musicians from the heavy and doom metal scene, with members spending time in other acts such as RAVEN, THE OBSESSED, PLACE OF SKULLS, INTERNAL VOID and SPIRIT CARAVAN.

Liebling was the focus of "Last Days Here", the critically acclaimed 2011 documentary that detailed his lifelong struggle with drug addiction and followed him as he revived PENTAGRAM in his 50s while emerging from his parents' basement to start afresh with a wife less than half his age and their newborn son.

Back in 2017, PENTAGRAM guitarist Victor Griffin, bassist Greg Turley and drummer "Minnesota Pete" Campbell completed a tour without Liebling after Bobby was arrested for one count of assault on a vulnerable adult. He was later sentenced to 18 months in the Montgomery County Detention Center, minus time served. Although it was not publicly disclosed, the victim was believed to be Liebling's mother, who was 87 years of age at the time of Bobby's arrest.