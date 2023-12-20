DORO Announces 'Conqueress - Extended' Digital EP

German metal queen Doro Pesch has announced the digital release of "True Metal Maniacs", an exceptional song that tells about the deep connection with her fans. It comes along with a very special video with live footage from Wacken Open Air, the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil and her anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

Doro comments: "'True Metal Maniacs' is a very special anthem for my fans. The song expresses the strong unity and shared love of music and tells of a deep bond. 'True Metal Maniacs' brings back fond memories and at the same time makes me look forward to a great metal year 2024!"

"True Metal Maniacs" is one of the five bonus tracks from the recently released album "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", so far only been released on the physical products, and is included in the digital EP "Conqueress - Extended", which will be released on March 1, 2024.

"Conqueress - Extended" digital EP track listing:

01. Warlocks And Witches

02. Horns Up High

03. True Metal Maniacs

04. Heart In Pain

05. The Four Horsemen

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" came out on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The 20-song "Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud" LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf.

Photo credit: Jochen Rolfes