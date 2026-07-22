DORO Is Working On New EP Tentatively Titled 'Wild At Heart'

In a new interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock conducted at this past weekend's Maid Of Stone festival at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, United Kingdom, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked if she has "any new music on the way". She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, yes. Got new music on the way. I think in November, December, I wanna put out a mini album, an EP. It will be not a full album because now we are always on tour and doing the summer festivals, but it will be an EP. And I think it might — the work title is 'Wild At Heart'. And, yeah, it's already in the making."

Last fall, Doro released "Warriors Of The Sea" via her own label Rare Diamonds Production, distributed by Edel. Besides the strictly limited liquid-filled vinyl version, it was also made available as CD digipak and picture disc vinyl.

The idea for this special release emerged following two sold-out "Metal Queen Metal Cruises" that were a huge success with fans in late May 2025 and early June 2025. Along with a third cruise which took place in June 2026, these events created demand for more music.

The album's title track was written by Doro specifically as an anthem for the cruise and immediately became an absolute fan favorite at summer festivals worldwide. The remaining nine tracks were a carefully curated selection by Doro focusing on "Warriors" and "Cruise" themes. All were rarities perfect for fans, collectors, and metal enthusiasts. Side A featured rare studio recordings, while Side B delivered live tracks recorded during Doro's completely sold-out 2024/2025 tour.

In March 2025, Doro received a lifetime achievement award in her former hometown of Düsseldorf. The award was presented to the singer in a grand, ceremonial setting by Klaus Meine, frontman of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS. The award honored Pesch's groundbreaking career, which began in the 1980s with her band WARLOCK. As one of the first women to break into the male-dominated heavy metal scene, she established herself as a lasting force in the international music industry. With over ten million albums sold and more than 3,500 concerts across 60 countries, the Düsseldorf native is among the most successful female rock musicians of all time.

Doro's latest album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released in October 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Frank Dursthoff (courtesy of Suspicious Activities PR / Metalville)