DOROTHY Drops Official Music Video For 'Mud' Single

Dorothy, the raven-haired rock star from Los Angeles, returned over the summer with the scorching new single "Mud". She rode in on a black horse, equipped with leather and signature red lip, the rock world will once again be schooled in the undeniable chemistry that is alive and well amongst metal and rock loyalists and country badasses.

A musical outlaw through and through, Dorothy's new single is a display of raw, full-bodied vocal power complimented by heavy-hitting instrumentation and riffs galore. The song landed at No. 3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and at No. 4 on the Active Rock chart.

Earlier this month, the singer shared an explosive performance video of the song, something her legion of fans has been eager to see and hear. Today, she unveils the official video for the song. Watch it below.

The visual presents Dorothy in all of her badass rock 'n' roll glory.

"My producer Scott Stevens's wife Flavia produced the music video," shares Dorothy. "Shoutout to the director Rich Ragsdale. My longtime friend Linda Strawberry co-edited and I am over the moon with how the video turned out! This new era is full of passion and fire. We have a lot more up our sleeves. Enjoy the official video for 'Mud'."

Last month, Dorothy released the new track "The Devil I Know". Watch the lyric video below.

The details of Dorothy's forthcoming fourth studio album will be announced in due course.

Dorothy's discography thus far includes "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022),which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as "ROCKISDEAD" (2016),which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and "28 Days In The Valley" (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over one billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from STAIND to Slash of GUNS N' ROSES to Scott Stapp of CREED to ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.