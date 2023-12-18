  • facebook
DOYLE And OTEP Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour

December 18, 2023

DOYLE and OTEP will join forces for a U.S. tour in the spring of 2024. The trek, which will kick off on April 12 in Reading, Pennsylvania, will include support from RED DEVIL VORTEX.

The first cities to be announced are as follows:

Apr. 12 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Apr. 13 - Manchester, NH - Angel City
Apr. 14 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
Apr. 19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Apr. 20 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
Apr. 21 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
Apr. 23 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast
Apr. 26 - San Diego, CA - The Holding Co
Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
Apr. 28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Apr. 30 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
May 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St
May 07 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
May 08 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
May 10 - Marysville, TN - 2 Doors Down
May 11 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

More shows will be announced soon.

Doyle is widely considered a pioneer of speed/thrash metal guitar playing. MISFITS' 1983 album "Earth AD/Wolf's Blood" is revered as a genre blueprint, and Doyle later embarked on a successful solo career, starting his eponymous band and launching his own label, Monsterman Records.

Doyle's latest album, "Doyle II: As We Die", was written at same time as his 2014 debut solo LP, "Abominator", and was intended to be a double album instead of being released in 2017.

"The guitars and bass were recorded back-to-back," Doyle told Argus Leader. "We did the drums over because we got a new drummer. And we did the vocals over just for fun. I got the songs all arranged, and [singer] Alex ['Wolfman' Story] put the vocal melodies and the words in. When I give the music to Al, it's pretty much complete, ready for mixing."

Doyle went on to say that he doesn't intentionally try to sound like the MISFITS with his solo project. "The reason it sounds a little like the MISFITS is my guitar sound is the MISFITS guitar sound," he explained. "And Alex Story, the way he writes is much the same way Glenn [Danzig] writes. With [the] horror punk [genre], I think all those bands are horrible. To me, we're not a horror punk band. We created it, but everybody just copies it and says they're horror punk, but it sounds nothing like us. I find whatever's comfortable to play that sounds good."

OTEP released a new studio album, "The God Slayer", on September 15 via Cleopatra. The follow-up to 2018's "Kult 45" offers up a mix of inspired original tracks as well as transformative takes on chart-topping hits from a variety of influences, including pop, rap and grunge, by such artists as Eminem, Billie Eilish, SLIPKNOT, Lil Peep and Olivia Rodrigo.

‼️ MORE DATES TBA‼️ It’s an honor to be touring with the legend, with the mighty Doyle 🔥 Yes, the TITAN himself #doylewolfgangvonfrankenstein 🤘🏽💀🔥 ok… LFG!!!💀🤘🏽🔥 #otep

Posted by O T E P on Monday, December 18, 2023

