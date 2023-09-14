DRAGONFORCE Releases New Single 'Doomsday Party'

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal legends DRAGONFORCE have unleashed a standalone single, titled "Doomsday Party" The '80s-rock-influenced track is spiced up with hypnotizing retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DRAGONFORCE manner.

Formed in 1999, the London, U.K.-based unit is known for its epic compositions, and the world's fastest band's signature lies in their masterful and lightning-fast guitar solos and inspiration drawn from a myriad of heavy metal styles and fantasy realms, blending '80s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.

DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li comments on "Doomsday Party": "We're super excited to unveil a brand-new DRAGONFORCE song after a wait of over four years! It was a tough decision to choose which of our new tracks to release first, but we decided on this one because it showcases a different facet of our music while still retaining the unmistakable DRAGONFORCE sound.

"The filming process for this video was a blast, and we had the opportunity to bring our vision to life in the city of Los Angeles, California. Our hope is that metal fans from all walks of the genre spectrum will find something to enjoy in it. We can't wait to play this live during our upcoming tour!"

In an interview with EMP conducted at last month's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, Li spoke about DRAGONFORCE's recent announcement that it had signed a new record deal with Napalm Records. Regarding how DRAGONFORCE ended up partnering with the Austrian label, Herman said: "We took the band VISIONS OF ATLANTIS on tour with us, and the guy from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, the drummer [Thomas Caser], actually works at Napalm Records. And he saw how cool we were, and he thought, 'We've gotta sign DRAGONFORCE.' I ignored for him for, like, almost two years, like, 'Ah, whatever. I don't care. I don't need a record label.' And then it ended up these guys are pretty fucking awesome. So I said, 'You know what? Let's do it together.' Yeah."

Li also addressed DRAGONFORCE singer Marc Hudson's recent revelation that the band's follow-up to 2019's "Extreme Power Metal" album was "basically finished." Herman said: "Don't listen to the rumors, man. Here's the truth: it's not finished. And even if it's finished, I can't tell you because then we don't have a press release to say it's finished."

Last month, Hudson told Heavy Debriefings about the status of DRAGONFORCE's next LP: "I'm actually going into the studio probably tonight to finish off some stuff. But, yeah, we've been working on an album for a while now and, obviously, trying to play some shows in between. We've got a few festivals. We just did one last weekend, and then we've got one this weekend. Then obviously the big tour [in the fall]. So, yeah, we need to basically finish all that up. We've basically finished everything. It's just a case of like polishing the final product and then hopefully playing some of the songs — well, we definitely will be playing the songs on the next tour, so [we'll be] learning a new setlist and all that stuff."

Comprising Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil, and drummer Gee Anzalone, the five-piece ensemble draws inspiration from a myriad of heavy metal styles, fantasy realms, and video games, blending 1980s rock influences with infectious sing-along choruses and uplifting melodies.

Last month, DRAGONFORCE announced the North American headline leg of a world tour. Featuring special guests AMARANTHE with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates NANOWAR OF STEEL, as well as EDGE OF PARADISE, the tour will begin on October 20 in Mesa, Arizona. After visiting many major cities across the U.S. and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, California on November 19.

Last November, DRAGONFORCE released a music video for the song "The Last Dragonborn". The track is taken from "Extreme Power Metal", which came out in September 2019. Produced in Los Angeles, California by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, the LP was also recorded, in part, on Li's livestream channel on Twitch with participation from the fans.

"The Last Dragonborn" was the first DRAGONFORCE music video to feature Vigil, who first joined the band as a touring member in January 2020.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

In August 2019, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. He has since joined German thrashers KREATOR.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

Photo credit: Travis Shinn