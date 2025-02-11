DREAM THEATER Cancels Atlanta Concert Due To JAMES LABRIE's Illness

Due to illness, progressive metal giants DREAM THEATER have been forced to cancel their previously announced February 11 concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier today, DREAM THEATER singer James LaBrie released the following message via social media: "To everyone attending tonight's show in Atlanta, I sincerely apologize for having to cancel the show tonight due to being sick. I hope to get through this as quickly as possible and resume putting on amazing shows throughout the remaining [North American] dates. Thank you and see you soon."

Stay tuned for more information regarding the rescheduled date for Atlanta.

DREAM THEATER kicked off the North American leg of its 40th-anniversary tour on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek is "An Evening With Dream Theater" and is the first tour of North America since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour is scheduled to conclude on March 22 in New York City.

DREAM THEATER's sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".