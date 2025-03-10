DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI: 'We Didn't Miss A Beat' With MIKE PORTNOY Returning To The Band

In a new interview with John The Metal Mailman of the KBER 101.1 FM radio station, DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci discussed the band's decision to reunite with Mike Portnoy in October 2023, 13 years after the drummer first left the progressive metal titans. Asked if it felt like it had been that long since they last played together, Petrucci said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, in some ways, yes, and in some ways, no. We've accomplished so much over those, not only the past 15 years, but over 40 years. I mean, it's crazy that we're doing a 40th-anniversary [tour]. But Mike coming back was, like, we didn't miss a beat. He's just our buddy and our brother and it just feels so great to have him back. And playing live on stage together again, you can feel the energy and the chemistry is just so evident. You look out in the audience and people are just loving it. So, yeah, it's pretty amazing."

Regarding whether he prefers working in the studio over being on the road, Petrucci said: "Honestly, I love it all. I could live in the studio. I love that environment. I love being creative and the whole vibe, just being in your own space with the guys, or even if it's just you and the engineer, and having fun capturing sounds and playing. I literally could just live in there. But then once I get on the road, I'm, like. there's nothing like live performance, interacting, the challenge of trying to play this stuff live and having to have all your chops ready. And then you're touring the world, seeing great places, you get to travel, and that's a wonderful thing as well. So I kind of — I love it all. It's great."

DREAM THEATER kicked off the North American leg of its 40th-anniversary tour on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek is "An Evening With Dream Theater" and is the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining singer James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour will conclude on March 22 in New York City.

DREAM THEATER's sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".