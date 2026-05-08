DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS Releases New Song 'Cyanide'

DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS has shared another new song, "Cyanide". The track follows "Ghosts", which came out in March.

DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS frontman Danny Stillman states about "Cyanide": "It's a dark love song for anyone who's ever been addicted to someone they should've run from."

DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS emerged in the mid-2000s with an emotionally charged take on post-hardcore that helped define the era. As teenagers from Denver, DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS's 2006 debut "In Vogue" became a landmark for Rise Records, blending synth-laced breakdowns, theatrical flair, and raw vulnerability. Follow-up albums like "Worse Than A Fairy Tale" and "The Hot N' Heavy" cemented their place in the scene, influencing a wave of bands that followed.

The tastemakers at Vice tipped the band as that which helped to "perfect a style of post-hardcore that other bands would model themselves after. Where other bands in the scene would regurgitate the same testosterone-tinged bro-rock, DROP DEAD, GORGEOUS made their mark by putting [emotional] vulnerability into song."

After a decade-long hiatus, core members Daniel "Stills" Stillman, Danny Cooper and Jake Hansen returned in 2024 with a string of surprise shows and, in 2025, released their first new music in years with the single "Six Feet". The follow-up, "Burn", continued that momentum. They closed out 2025 with "Sink Your Teeth".

2026 continues a run of renewed activity and excitement.