DUFF MCKAGAN: 'I'll Be Doing A Couple Live Appearances Here In The Next Month'

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan is among the rock musicians who have taken to social media to reflect on the things that make them thankful this Thanksgiving.

A widely cherished American holiday, Thanksgiving takes place on the fourth Thursday of November and sees retailers mark down prices for Black Friday sales, families gather for turkey dinners, and parades gracing the streets of America's favorite cities.

Duff wrote: "Just wanted to check in real quick with you guys on here. I hope you all are well and good and wanted to thank each and every one of you for being so damn supportive of [my new solo album] 'Lighthouse'. I saw some great merch out there in the crowd in those last few weeks of GNR touring. I felt connected!

"In this time of Thanksgiving here in the U.S., I have always taken a pause to think about the things I am grateful for. My wife and kids and their happiness and health. I’m grateful for my friends and hope that I am doing enough to let them know that I am truly 'there' for them. I am also super grateful to you fans of my music. Throughout my career, you motherf*ckers have always been there!

"I'll be doing a couple live appearances here in the next month, so stay tuned for more on that. We are also testing the waters for touring for 'Lighthouse'. More on that when it comes!

"My very best to all of you".

"Lighthouse" was released last month in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates Of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available. In addition, two webstore exclusive vinyl variants – "Transparent Green & "Black Marble" and "Black Velvet" – of the deluxe packaging are on offer, including three lithographs, a 12-page booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick, all enclosed in a transparent PVC sleeve allowing interchangeability of the graphics displayed on the album's cover. "Lighthouse" — as well as an exclusive line of brand-new "Lighthouse" merch — is available now at www.duffonline.com.

"Lighthouse" sees Duff McKagan baring more of his artistic spirit than ever before, fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock 'n' roll to land at the sweet spot between soul-searching reflection and pure energy. The album was first announced this past summer alongside its title track, "Lighthouse", joined by an official visualizer streaming now at the official Duff McKagan YouTube channel.

"Lighthouse" was soon followed by "I Saw God On 10th Street", also joined by an official visualizer streaming now. "I Saw God On 10th Street" received immediate praise from such outlets as Kerrang!, Revolver and American Songwriter.

"Longfeather", the latest single from "Lighthouse", arrived next, hailed by Revolver as "folky, elegiac" and joined by an official music video — directed by longtime visual collaborators Connor Ellmann, Kuj Durollari and Arben Durollari — streaming now on YouTube. A video for the song "I Just Don't Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)" is now streaming on YouTube as well.