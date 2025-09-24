DUFF MCKAGAN Shares 'Fallen Ones' From 'Lighthouse: Live From London' Live Album Concert Film

Duff McKagan has unveiled "Fallen Ones" from "Lighthouse: Live From London", an all-new live album and full-length concert film recorded last October during his sold-out "Lighthouse Tour '24". The 19-track collection will be available in a wide variety of formats, including digital, CD Digipak, CD and Blu-ray digipak (with live audio and the complete "Lighthouse: Live From London" concert film),2LP 180g black vinyl (with gatefold sleeve and ticket replica),and limited-edition 2LP 180g black vinyl (with live audio, complete concert film, gatefold sleeve, and autographed ticket replica signed by McKagan). "Lighthouse: Live From London" arrives on Friday, October 31. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now via duffmckagan.com.

Recorded and filmed October 5, 2024, before a sold-out crowd at London, England's historic Islington Assembly Hall, "Lighthouse: Live From London" sees McKagan and his band performing songs from throughout the iconic musician-songwriter's legendary career, including stellar renditions of tracks originally found on his critically acclaimed third solo album, 2023's "Lighthouse". Among the live album's many highlights is an unforgettable take on the plaintive fan favorite "Longfeather", premiering everywhere alongside an official live performance video streaming now on YouTube.

"Lighthouse Tour '24" saw McKagan lighting up sold-out houses across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, joined by his murderer's row of musicians, guitarist Tim DiJulio, guitarist/keyboardist Jeff Fielder, bassist Mike Squires, and drummer Michael Musburger, with live sound engineered by longtime collaborator Martin Feveyear. Recorded and mixed by Feveyear, "Lighthouse: Live From London" collects electrifying in-concert versions of such McKagan originals as "I Saw God On 10th St.", "Lighthouse" and the volatile "Chip Away" (a personal favorite of Bob Dylan himself),along with breakneck performances of THE STOOGES' "I Wanna Be Your Dog", THE CRICKETS' (by way of THE BOBBY FULLER FOUR and THE CLASH) "I Fought The Law", and GUNS N' ROSES' classic "You're Crazy". What's more, "Lighthouse: Live From London" features a very special guest appearance by SEX PISTOLS co-founding guitarist Steve Jones that sees the two friends (and NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS bandmates) joining forces for once-in-a-lifetime renditions of Johnny Thunders' "Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" and David Bowie's "Heroes", the latter of which can be viewed now below.

For more than 40 years, Duff McKagan has been an unstoppable creative force, spanning a multitude of bands, tours, collaborations, writings, and an ongoing solo body of work that includes such critically acclaimed albums as 2019's Shooter Jennings-produced "Tenderness" and 2023's soul-searching "Lighthouse". Starting at just 15, McKagan has been a part of such diverse and influential bands as THE VAINS (1979),THE FASTBACKS (1980),THE LIVING (1982),THE FARTZ (1990),10 MINUTE WARNING (1993) and LOADED (1998),along, of course, with his historic role as founding member of both GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER. In addition to his prolific musical efforts, McKagan is The New York Times best-selling author of 2011's "It's So Easy: And Other Lies" and 2015's "How To Be A Man: (And Other Illusions)", and the co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of the popular "Three Chords & The Truth" radio show, airing in North America on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38). In addition, "Three Chords & The Truth" airs weekly on stations around the globe, including the U.K.'s Planet Rock, Denmark's myROCK, Finland's Radio Rock, Germany/Switzerland/Austria's Rock Antenne, Iceland and Canada's x977, and Poland's Antyradio.

"Lighthouse: Live From London" track listing:

01. Forgiveness

02. Chip Away

03. This Is The Song

04. I Saw God On 10th St.

05. Tenderness

06. Feel

07. Holy Water / I Wanna Be Your Dog

08. I Just Don't Know

09. Fallen Ones

10. Fallen

11. Wasted Heart

12. Longfeather

13. Just Another Shakedown

14. I Fought The Law

15. You're Crazy

16. Lighthouse

17. Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory (feat. Steve Jones)

18. Heroes (feat. Steve Jones)

19. Don't Look Behind You