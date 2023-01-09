  • facebook
DYING FETUS And SUICIDE SILENCE Announce 'Chaos & Carnage' April 2023 U.S. Tour

January 9, 2023

The "Chaos & Carnage" tour has announced their dates and lineup for its triumphant fourth run in 2023. Co-headlined by DYING FETUS and SUICIDE SILENCE, who will rotate closing the show each night, the trek will also include special guests BORN OF OSIRIS, ABORTED, SANGUISUGABOGG, CROWN MAGNETAR and SLAY SQUAD.

Tickets for the "Chaos & Carnage" 2023 tour go on general sale this Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with VIP package upgrades available for purchase next Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time at ChaosAndCarnage.com.

Produced by industry veterans Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 And West, the "Chaos & Carnage" tour is now in its fourth year and has quickly garnered a reputation for showcasing the very best big-name, acclaimed acts from the world of extreme metal, whilst also supporting incredible new guard artists by providing them with a platform to play in front of larger crowds. Previous years have featured the likes of CARNIFEX, LORNA SHORE, WHITECHAPEL, REVOCATION, ANGELMAKER and more, with most shows selling out ahead of time.

Speaking on today's announcement, Jonathan Gallagher of DYING FETUS shared: "Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the 'Chaos & Carnage' tour 2023 this spring! We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in SUICIDE SILENCE, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon!"

Eddie Hermida of SUICIDE SILENCE commented: "We are stoked to be returning to this year's 'Chaos & Carnage' tour. We had so much fun last year, we decided to come back again with our brothers in DYING FETUS! This year's lineup is pure devastation, so come party with us!"

"Chaos & Carnage" 2023 tour dates:

April 07 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre
April 08 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
April 09 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
April 13 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
April 14 - Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
April 15 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater
April 16 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amp
April 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
April 20 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
April 21 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
April 22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
April 24 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
April 27 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
April 29 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
April 30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

