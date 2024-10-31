  • facebook
DYLAN GERS, Son Of IRON MAIDEN Guitarist JANICK GERS, Releases New Solo Single 'White Swan'

October 31, 2024

Dylan Gers, the son of IRON MAIDEN guitarist Janick Gers, has released a new single, "White Swan", through independent record label Sly-Tone. Written and solely performed by Dylan, with the exception of Noah Yorke, the son of RADIOHEAD frontman Thom Yorke, who drums on the track, it is a riff-driven song with the idea of "Black Night" by DEEP PURPLE in mind while creating.

Dylan states about "White Swan", which will appear on his upcoming EP: "It's a great riff and a better track."

Back in May, Dylan released another single, "Fly Fly Butterfly", featuring the drumming of Noah Yorke.

In November 2022, Dylan teamed up with Noah on a collaborative single, "Red Skies".

Dylan is not the first offspring of a MAIDEN member to pursue his passion for music. MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's son Austin has fronted RISE TO REMAIN and AS LIONS, while his other son Griffin is the vocalist of SHVPES. MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's son George is one of the founding guitarists of the band THE RAVEN AGE.

Janick Gers was the lead guitarist of the band WHITE SPIRIT before joining GILLAN, a group formed by then-former DEEP PURPLE vocalist Ian Gillan. After GILLAN disbanded, he played in the group GOGMAGOG (with former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno and drummer Clive Burr) and with various artists, including Fish of MARILLION. In 1990, he played guitar on Dickinson's first solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire". During the recording of the LP, he was asked to join MAIDEN in place of departing Adrian Smith. He has remained with the band ever since, even after Smith rejoined the band in 1999.

For more information on Dylan, follow him on Instagram.

