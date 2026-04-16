ELECTRIC CALLBOY Announces New Album 'Tanzneid'

ELECTRIC CALLBOY will release a new album, "Tanzneid", on August 7 via Century Media Records. At the same time, the band has joined forces with global gaming hit game "Brawl Stars" for ELECTRIC CALLBOY's explosive new single and video "Hypercharged", which also introduces the new character Damian to the "Brawl Stars" universe.

Alongside the announcement, ELECTRIC CALLBOY kicks off the "Tanzneid" pre-order with a range of exclusive collector's editions. The release will culminate in a major celebration at Escalation Fest 2026, where the band will perform the new album for the very first time, turning the festival into a one-of-a-kind live premiere, including an Electric Bassboy DJ Set with new remixes, a Loveboat, multiple guests besides Evil Jared and Krogi, an actual Tekkno Train and the performance at the Wuhlheide in Berlin.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY comments: "We've always been massive gaming fans, so teaming up with 'Brawl Stars' felt like a perfect match from the start. The track came together naturally, and we loved seeing it take shape as Damian's theme. Damian fits our sound like he was built for it. Heavy, explosive, and impossible to ignore. It's pressure, groove, and madness all at once. We love it!"

ELECTRIC CALLBOY adds about the upcoming album: "After our album 'Tekkno' and all the worldwide touring, 'Tanzneid' took everything out of us. It was intense, exhausting, but also exactly what we needed after all the incredible moments we shared during that era. With 'Tanzneid', we wanted to create something special, for our fans and for ourselves. Every track surges with energy. We took what we loved about 'Tekkno' and pushed it further, adding new elements, new sounds, and new extremes. Heavy beats, explosive drops, and moments that hit you right in the chest. The last singles 'Ratatata' and 'Hypercharged' were just the beginning. Now it's raw, loud, and alive, in every pulse, every scream, every melody. We wanted to match our music with your adrenaline, to create a record that pulls you onto the floor, makes your heart race, and doesn't let go. 'Tanzneid' is built for the stage. So turn it up, lose yourself, and dance like no one's watching."

ELECTRIC CALLBOY is in the middle of a global "Tanzneid" world tour, which continues in North America this April. With various festival appearances across Europe as well as tour schedules in Japan and Australia, the "Tanzneid" celebration will be everywhere, reaching its peak at their own Escalation Fest, together with PALEFACE SWISS, ALESTORM, HEAVYSAURUS, THE HARDKISS and more to be announced.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY — formerly known as ESKIMO CALLBOY — is nearly impossible to categorize, and that's exactly the point. Since forming in Germany in 2010, they've grown into a global force, driven by genre-defying hits like "Hypa Hypa", "We Got The Moves" and "Ratatata" (with BABYMETAL). Their 2022 album "Tekkno" amassed hundreds of millions of streams worldwide, cementing their place at the forefront of modern heavy music.

With "Tanzneid", the band push their sound even further, sharpening their signature mix of pop hooks, techno energy, and heavy breakdowns. Written in between relentless touring, across backstage areas, buses, and brief studio sessions, the album carries a raw sense of urgency, capturing the band at their most instinct-driven and immediate.

Built on contrast, ELECTRIC CALLBOY's strength lies in blending extremes into something that feels seamless. On "Tanzneid", that balance reaches a new level of precision, pairing high-impact energy with a more refined approach to songwriting and dynamics.

"Tanzneid" finds ELECTRIC CALLBOY at their most focused and fearless, driven by momentum, creative freedom, and a clear refusal to stand still.

Photo credit: Dajo Eberlei