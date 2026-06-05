ELECTRIC CALLBOY Unites With THE OFFSPRING's DEXTER HOLLAND For New Single And Video 'Let The Good Times Roll'

Good times are indeed ahead: ELECTRIC CALLBOY officially releases its newest single, "Let The Good Times Roll", featuring legendary punk rock group THE OFFSPRING and unmistakable vocals from Dexter Holland. Blending the band's signature mix of crushing riffs, massive pop hooks, electronic flourishes, and tongue-in-cheek energy, the track serves as the latest preview of ELECTRIC CALLBOY's forthcoming album "Tanzneid".

"Let The Good Times Roll" arrives alongside a wildly entertaining music video filmed in Los Angeles that doubles down on everything fans have come to expect from ELECTRIC CALLBOY: over-the-top humor, high-energy performances, and plenty of surprises. The clip features memorable cameos from comedian and television personality Howie Mandel, actor and comedian Brian Posehn and metal icon John Goblikon, who each embrace the band's absurd universe with enthusiasm.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY comments: "THE OFFSPRING have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning. Their music was part of our lives long before ELECTRIC CALLBOY even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal.

"'Let The Good Times Roll' is everything we love about loud, fun and energetic music, and getting to share that with one of our biggest inspirations makes this a really special moment for us."

Dexter adds: "When ELECTRIC CALLBOY sent us the track, it immediately put a grin on our faces. It's energetic, unpredictable and doesn't take itself too seriously — exactly the kind of spirit we've always loved about punk and rock music.

"I had a blast being part of 'Let The Good Times Roll' and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

The official "Let The Good Times Roll" music video will make its online debut this morning at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 (noon) EDT.

"Tanzneid" will arrive on August 7, 2026. Everything leads to Escalation Fest 2026, where the band will bring the new full album to the stage for the very first time. What follows is a full-scale ELECTRIC CALLBOY experience: an Electric Bassboy DJ set with brand-new remixes, the Loveboat, special guests, a full-size Tekkno Train and a huge hometown-style celebration at Berlin's Wuhlheide.

The new track comes just in time for the start of the European festival season, kicking off this week with the major festivals Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, where ELECTRIC CALLBOY is one of the main artists. While the band continues to bring the "Tanzneid" world tour to audiences across Europe, Japan and Australia, the journey ultimately culminates at Escalation Fest — a landmark event featuring PALEFACE SWISS, ALESTORM, HEAVYSAURUS, THE HARDKISS and more artists yet to be announced.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY are nearly impossible to categorise, and that's exactly the point. Since forming in Germany in 2010, they've grown into a global force, driven by genre-defying hits like "Hypa Hypa", "We Got The Moves" and "Ratatata" (with BABYMETAL). Their 2022 album "Tekkno" amassed hundreds of millions of streams worldwide, cementing their place at the forefront of modern heavy music.

With "Tanzneid", ELECTRIC CALLBOY push their sound even further, sharpening their signature mix of pop hooks, techno energy, and heavy breakdowns. Written in between relentless touring, across backstage areas, buses, and brief studio sessions, the album carries a raw sense of urgency, capturing the band at their most instinct-driven and immediate.

Built on contrast, ELECTRIC CALLBOY's strength lies in blending extremes into something that feels seamless. On "Tanzneid", that balance reaches a new level of precision, pairing high-impact energy with a more refined approach to songwriting and dynamics.

"Tanzneid" finds ELECTRIC CALLBOY at their most focused and fearless, driven by momentum, creative freedom, and a clear refusal to stand still.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY photo credit: Dajo Eberlei

"Let The Good Times Roll" cover photo credit: Christian Ripkens / Artwork credit: Matthias Löwenstein