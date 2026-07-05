ELIAS SORIANO On 'The Last Word' Album: 'This Is My Favorite NONPOINT Record, Hands Down'

In a new interview with Remzi "Jam Man" Yates of Rocking With Jam Man, NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano was asked if the title of the band's upcoming eleventh studio album, "The Last Word", is meant either as "a statement" or "a warning". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's more about making a statement. The industry tends to put limitations on legacy bands and bands that have reached my tenure. So, it seems sometimes that they might wanna get the last word in, and this is our chance for us to put in our last word."

Asked what makes him feel like he still has something to prove nearly three decades after NONPOINT's formation, Elias said: "Well, [we have] nothing to prove. [It's] just [that] we're writing our best music of our career. And I have a team around me that I feel good about, that I trust. I have a team of artists and creators and collaborators that are all friends and that are really helping us hit the target that we wanna hit with this release. So it feels brand new and it feels very poised for the time. I feel like the timing is right. I feel like the album doesn't let up from song to song, and the video that we just dropped today is proof that we're at our top of our game."

On the topic of the significance of the pencil on the "The Last Word" album cover, Elias said: "It's a symbol of what... If you were handed one pencil to write your last chapter, what would that pencil look like by the time you were done? Broken, short, used up to the point where you felt that at one point you're just gonna break it in half, toss away the eraser, and start writing from both ends."

Asked if "The Last Word" is NONPOINT "refusing to be treated like a nostalgia act", Elias said: "No. Well, in a sense, it is a mix of that question and the actual feelings behind that sentiment. It's more about us getting all of our creativity and all of our music… The songs that we have left in us still wanna come out. And the whole theme behind this whole record is by the time we were done writing all this music, we were, like, 'Wow, it feels brand new. It feels like a different era for the band.' And we've had a few eras, so this time around, it feels the most complete when it comes to the body of work. This is my favorite NONPOINT record, hands down."

"The Last Word" will arrive on September 18, 2026, through 361 Degrees Records.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Is It", can be seen below.

Already making an impact at Active Rock radio, "Is It" was the No. 1 Most Added track when it came out and has quickly climbed into the Top 50 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

Soriano previously stated about the concept behind the song "Is It": "'Is It' is that internal conflict where you question getting too involved? Did I push too hard? Did I ask too much? It's that feeling of wondering if doing what you thought was right actually meant hurting the people around you."The album itself represents far more than another release in the band's celebrated catalog.

"In a world that sometimes wants to put a timestamp on creativity, 'The Last Word' is our way of saying we're just getting started," Elias said. "We're pushing back against expectation and pushing forward into our own next chapter."

When "The Last Word" was first announced earlier this month, Soriano described the symbolic pencil featured on the cover as a reflection of both longevity and perseverance.

"This album cover tells a piece of our story," he said. "After years of making music, we feel more aligned than ever — musically, visually, and creatively. We're writing some of the strongest material of our career, our live shows are as powerful as they've ever been, and the band feels focused and energized. The pencil on the cover represents what it's like to be handed one last tool and expected to fit everything you have left to say into it. Not because the ideas are gone, but because longevity often comes with assumptions and limits. 'The Last Word' isn't about accepting an ending. It's about challenging that narrative. If this is the pencil we're being handed, we're going to use it — and make sure the words written with it still matter."

Coinciding with the album announcement, NONPOINT has also revealed "The Even More Outta Control Tour", kicking off July 25, 2026. Renowned for their explosive live performances, the band will perform brand-new material from "The Last Word" alongside the fan favorites that have become staples of their live set. The tour offers audiences an early look at what promises to be one of the band's most dynamic records to date.

For more than two decades, NONPOINT has remained one of hard rock's most resilient and respected acts, earning millions of streams, multiple charting singles, and a fiercely loyal global fanbase through relentless touring and uncompromising musicianship. "The Last Word" finds the band firing on all cylinders, proving they have no intention of slowing down.

NONPOINT is a veteran South Florida nu‑metal/alternative metal band formed in 1997 by vocalist Elias Soriano and drummer Robb Rivera, known for high‑energy live shows, groove‑driven riffs, and raw, socially charged lyrics. Drawing from alternative metal, hardcore, hip‑hop and Latin‑inflected rhythm, they broke out with early releases like "What A Day" from the album "Statement" (2000) and quickly became road warriors — appearing on cornerstone festivals such as Ozzfest and Rock On The Range and sharing stages with acts including SEVENDUST, DISTURBED and STONE SOUR. Their muscular cover of Phil Collins's "In The Air Tonight", later featured in the film "Miami Vice", helped introduce the band to a wider audience and remains one of their most recognizable recordings.

Throughout the 2000s NONPOINT sharpened their sound on albums including "Recoil" (2004) and "To The Pain" (2005),the latter featuring the fan‑favorite anthem "Bullet With A Name", a live and streaming staple that helped define the band's place in the modern heavy landscape. That momentum carried into the 2010s with hard‑hitting singles like "Breaking Skin" and "Generation Idiot", setting the stage for a prolific modern era highlighted by the launch of their own independent label 361 Degrees Records, followed by the "Ruthless" EP in 2021 and the "Heartless" EP released in 2023, through which they've continued to roll out standout tracks like "Ruthless", "Paper Tigers" and later the single "A Million Watts".

With hundreds of thousands of albums sold and a catalog packed with setlist anchors like "Bullet With A Name", "Ruthless", "What A Day" and "In The Air Tonight", NONPOINT remains a cornerstone name in heavy music, equally at home in packed clubs and on the biggest festival stages. In recent interviews they've spoken openly about this new album pushing toward what they describe as the "most NONPOINT record yet," featuring the first single "Is It" doubling down on groove, aggression and big‑chorus songwriting that keeps their long‑running fanbase engaged while inviting new listeners into the fold.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)