EMILY ARMSTRONG On First Studio Sessions With LINKIN PARK: 'Everything Was Aligning In A Way Where It Was So Surreal To Me'

In a special episode of "Women Who Make Q101", Lauren O'Neil of the Chicago radio station Q101 sat down with LINKIN PARK singer Emily Armstrong for an exclusive conversation about Emily's journey, creative process, and the experiences that have shaped her career. Tune in as Emily shares insights, inspiration, and what it's like to be one of the influential women making waves at Q101.

Speaking about how she developed her musical connection with her new LINKIN PARK bandmates, Emily said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's interesting because I think we've talked about it a lot where it's just kind of, we didn't [run] in the same circles. It was so far and few between. But when we started writing again for the second time in the studio, things started to really click in a way where we found so many similarities that didn't quite click before. I don't know if this makes any sense, but there was so many things of being, like, 'Wait, you worked with this guy? We did that with our first album.' Literally so many things started to like come together where it's just the synergy that is a kismet. Everything was just aligning in a way where it was so surreal to me, because I'm, like, how have I never met any of these people before, and then all of a sudden at this point where everything starts to really make sense and where we are in our lives as them as people in their band and me as an artist and in my band, how it really came together at a time where we both were looking for this. We found so many similarities that it just started bringing us closer and closer together. It was, like, 'Okay, this is it.'"

As previously reported, LINKIN PARK will release a new song, "Up From The Bottom", on March 27. The track will mark the band's first new music since the arrival of the "From Zero" comeback album last November.

LINKIN PARK teased "Up From The Bottom"'s release through the band's LPTV "From Zero" video series where co-vocalists Mike Shinoda and Armstrong could be seen in the studio working on the new track.

LINKIN PARK kicked off the 2025 leg of its "From Zero" world tour on January 31 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico.

In late January, LINKIN PARK released an a cappella/vocals-only version of "From Zero", dubbed "From Zero - A Cappellas".

The original version of "From Zero", issued last November, marked LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" features Armstrong and new LINKIN PARK drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahnin the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

LINKIN PARK announced its new lineup during a September 2024 one-hour global livestream of a concert in Los Angeles showcasing Armstrong and Brittain.

Last November, LINKIN PARK announced a massive world tour across North America, Europe, Asia and South America. This spring and summer, LINKIN PARK will hit a number of cities the United States and end in November with a run throughout South America.