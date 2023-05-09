EMO'S NOT DEAD Cruise 2024: YELLOWCARD, MAYDAY PARADE, STORY OF THE YEAR And AUGUST BURNS RED Among Confirmed Bands

Sixthman, leaders in festivals at sea for more than two decades, has announced the return of Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2024: Sailed On A Sea Of Tears, sailing February 26-March 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. First round pre-sale signups are available through tonight, May 9, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Pre-sales for Emo's Not Dead Cruise alumni will be assigned May 9, available May 10-11; pre-sale signups conclude May 14 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). New guest pre-sales run May 12, 15-16. Public on-sales begin May 16 at 2:00 p.m. (ET),exclusively at emosnotdeadcruise.com. Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $100 per person through June 26 (while supplies last).

2022's initial Emo's Not Dead Cruise proved a nostalgic sensation, selling out completely in less than one day. The spectacular 2024 edition of the hugely popular alternative music and culture cruise now boasts the event's strongest lineup thus far, showcasing four days and nights loaded with electrifying live music from YELLOWCARD, MAYDAY PARADE, STORY OF THE YEAR, AUGUST BURNS RED, SENSES FAIL, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Charlotte Sands, ARMOR FOR SLEEP, RECLAIM THE FALLEN, the live full-album debut of "Your Broken Hero", live band karaoke with THE EMO BAND, and more to be announced.

In addition, the upcoming voyage will see a special shipboard episode of "The Tonight (Tonight) Show Starring Matt Cutshall", a live taping of "The E.N.D. Podcast" (hosted by Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe),a belly flop competition, Battle Of The Frontmen, the return of The Dive Bar, autograph and photo sessions, Q&A's, and much more.

E.N.D. Cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, E.N.D. Cruisers will have their first chance to enjoy a shore excursion at a new port to the E.N.D. community, Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Lineup:

YELLOWCARD

MAYDAY PARADE

STORY OF THE YEAR

AUGUST BURNS RED

SENSES FAIL

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

CHARLOTTE SANDS

ARMOR FOR SLEEP

RECLAIM THE FALLEN

"Your Broken Hero" (live full-album debut)

Live band karaoke with THE EMO BAND

+ More to be announced

For more information, visit emosnotdeadcruise.com.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of number of events and expansion into new verticals.