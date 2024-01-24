  • facebook
EMPEROR Drummer TRYM Shares Third Song From His Ambient Solo Project

January 24, 2024

EMPEROR drummer Kai Johnny Mosaker, professionally known as Trym Torson or just Trym, has released the third song, "Slaget" ("The Battle"),from his ambient solo project TRYMR.

On January 22, Trym took to his social media to write: "Yet another track from the upcoming album 'Saga Of The North'. This is also in the ambient, soundscape style, with sound effects as main theme. Hope you enjoy it".

When Trym first announced his new project earlier in the month, he wrote in a statement: "New year, new opportunities.

"I have been a big movie fan my whole life, and a big fan of movie themes and soundtracks.

"For the past years, I have been busy with EMPEROR, but I also have been working on my first solo project.

"This will have nothing in common with what I have been doing before, but a complete new chapter in my musical journey.

"My passion for soundtracks and cinematic soundscapes is what my new project will be all about.

"The name will be TRYMR but spelled in the old norse language (thrymr-lord among the giants)

"The first project will be themes about an old village being threatened by roving warlords.

"The tracks I'm working on right now are: Landsbyen (the Village),Trusselen (the threat),Slaget (the battle),Gravferd (the funeral),Sorgen (the sorrow),Minner (the memories),Vandring (the journey),Håpet (the hope)"

"Please check out my Bandcamp page where I have uploaded the first song: Trusselen (the threat)

"A scout have found the peaceful village and reports back to his warlord, who summon his troops and prepare them for battle.
They march towards the village in the cover of nightfall, torches raised for war!"

Torson started his career in the extreme metal band ENSLAVED and was later invited to play in black metal band EMPEROR. He also co-founded ZYKLON together with EMPEROR guitarist Samoth. Trym has also played shows with SATYRICON in the U.S., temporarily replacing Kjetil-Vidar "Frost" Haraldstad, who was unable to obtain a visa at the time. Torson is also a tattoo artist and owner of the Emperial Tattoo studio.

