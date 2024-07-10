ENTHEOS Announces 'An End To Everything' EP, Shares 'All For Nothing' Video

Progressive death metal duo ENTHEOS has announced a new EP, "An End To Everything", scheduled for release on October 25 through Metal Blade Records.

Merging elements pulled from countless genres — including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog, and more — and pushing progressive death metal in ever more imaginative directions, ENTHEOS continues to progress with each new release.

Comments vocalist Chaney Crabb on their latest output: "'An End To Everything''s title and lyrics are significant on a personal level and depict an era in my life that ended with the death of a close friend because of addiction. This person had thrived in life against many odds, but ultimately succumbed as a result of their own poor decisions. 'An End To Everything' is about the nature of the darkness of life and the human experience.

"Musically, our goal on this EP was to write five songs that could both stand on their own as singles and be cohesive as a collection. As always, we aimed to incorporate many different musical influences and blend them in a succinct way. Over the span of three months, we worked from the demo stages to completion alongside Mark Lewis, who co-produced and engineered the EP, to make five tracks that are uniquely 'ENTHEOS,' and we are incredibly proud of the result."

In advance of the release, the band today unveils a video for the track "All For Nothing". Crabb elaborates: "'All For Nothing' is a song about existential reflection and the idea that, no matter how significant the things that we seek in this life seem, they may serve no purpose in the grand scheme of things. Musically, we wanted to write a more straightforward, catchy death metal song and incorporate a 'big chorus' ending."

Watch ENTHEOS's "All For Nothing" video, directed by My Good Eye Visuals, below.

"An End To Everything" track listing:

01. An End To Everything

02. All For Nothing

03. Life In Slow Motion

04. A Thousand Days

05. Return To Me

06. Absolute Zero (Live In Nashville) *

07. In Purgatory (Live In Nashville) *

08. I Am The Void (Live In Nashville) *

* Vinyl-only track

ENTHEOS is currently on tour in the U.S. as the support act for AS I LAY DYING. The journey commenced on July 9 and runs through August 10. Additional support is being provided by CHELSEA GRIN. The band has also announced several headlining shows throughout the trek.

ENTHEOS is:

Chaney Crabb - vocals

Navene Koperweis - drums, guitar