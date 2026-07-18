ENTHEOS Announces New Album 'Empty On The Inside'

Alternative metallers ENTHEOS will release their new studio album, "Empty On The Inside", on October 23, 2026 via Metal Blade Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Golden Crown", can be seen below.

ENTHEOS vocalist Chaney Crabb comments: "'Golden Crown' is a song that we spent a few years writing and re-writing until we felt that we really had it right. The chorus of the song was originally written in 2020, long before we began working on this album, and it was so strong that we knew we had to include it on the album. Once the song was finished, it became obvious to us that this was what we wanted to release as our first single."

She continues: "When writing this song, we channeled a lot of our favorite bands and influences from the '90s — we were aiming to write a 'heavier' version of a '90s rock song that included creepy synths, huge chorus and an explosive breakdown. Lyrically, the song is about losing yourself in a deeply destructive attachment that feels both empowering and imprisoning. The formed relationship has become inseparable from your identity. The lyric 'I've worn you like a golden crown year after year' represents a burden that is destroying you but has also become how you define yourself."

"Empty On The Inside" is the most ambitious and fully realized album of ENTHEOS's career. Featuring Crabb (voice actress for Jill Valentine in "Dead By Daylight") and multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis (ex-ANIMALS AS LEADERS, ANIMOSITY),alongside guitarists Scott Carstairs (FALLUJAH) and Michael Stancel (ALLEGAEON),the record captures the band at their most collaborative and creatively unified. The result is a record that delivers the jaw-dropping musicianship and progressive intensity the band is known for while embracing tighter songwriting, stronger hooks, and a deeper melodic presence — channeling the raw, visceral energy of 90s rock and metal into something wholly modern and entirely their own.

The band states: "'Empty On The Inside' is a statement piece for us. From the start, our goal was to capture the raw, visceral energy that made '90s rock and metal so impactful and timeless by prioritizing authentic performances and our individual voices as musicians over hyper-polished modern production."

"Empty On The Inside" was produced by Mark Lewis (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, FALLUJAH, WHITECHAPEL) and mastered by Justin Sturtz at Sterling Sound. The album's striking visual artwork was created by Zac Shiffer (NINE INCH NAILS, BEHEMOTH, SOUNDGARDEN).

"Empty On The Inside" will be available on CD jewelcase and across all digital platforms, as well as LP in a gatefold jacket with insert in the following color variants:

* Bloodlust Red (U.S.)

* Grey w/ Black Splatter (U.S.)

* Neon Green + Yellow Marbled (U.S. - Metal Injection exclusive)

* Green and Blue Marbled (EU)

* White w/ Red Splatter (EU)

* Neon Pink w/ Black Dust (EU)

* Fluorescent Pink (Band Exclusive)

"Empty On The Inside" track listing:

01. Hell Is A Part Of Me

02. Empty On The Inside

03. Hollow

04. Call My Name

05. Golden Crown

06. Undone

07. Tomblight (feat. Michael Lessard)

08. Pale Faith

09. Never Let Me Go

10. The Earth Will Move

ENTHEOS is currently supporting JINJER on the North American "Duél" tour alongside CRYSTAL LAKE. It is ENTHEOS's highest-profile run to date, following their 2025 first-ever North American headlining tour which saw multiple sellouts and venue upgrades throughout. The reception on the current run has been outstanding, with All Music Magazine praising Crabb's "seamless blend of ferocious gutturals, piercing screams, and melodic textures" and noting that "every intricate riff and rhythmic shift landed with precision," while Metal Insider declared simply: "ENTHEOS crushed it. A blast to see live." The JINJER run continues through July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ENTHEOS is:

Chaney Crabb - vocals, lyrics

Navene Koperweis - drums, guitar, synth

Michael Stancel - guitar, synth

Scott Carstairs - guitar

Photo by Sav Bagshaw