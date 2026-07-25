ENTHEOS's CHANEY CRABB Offers Advice To New Metal Bands: 'Don't Quit' And 'Stay True To Your Vision'

In a new interview with Kevin Powell, ENTHEOS vocalist Chaney Crabb was asked what piece of advice she would give to up-and-coming metal bands looking to break into the music business. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only advice that I can really give is just don't quit. Stay true to your vision.

"When you start a band especially, it's hard to start making money doing this," she continued. "It's hard to make a living doing this. And none of us get into it for that. But there does come a point where it's, like, in order for this to be a viable thing that I can do for the rest of my life, there does have to be some kind of money involved. There does. So the staying true to it through that part, it's, like, you have to bridge the gap. You just have to believe in your vision and believe in yourself and keep pushing and not give a fuck what people try to tell you to do. Because if I would've quit playing music when people told me that I was never gonna make it or that I needed a real job, quote-unquote, or any of that shit, man, I would've quit when I was 18 years old. It's, like, no one sees things like this."

She went on to say: "If you have a dream, it's very rare that people see it as a viable option for you in life, and the most important thing is just fucking believing in yourself and moving past all of that because no one's ever gonna believe in you as much as you believe in yourself. That's it. I mean, no matter how far you get, you have to stay true to your vision. You have to fully feel the power of what you have going on, and if there's any part of you that doesn't believe in yourself, people are gonna see that. People can see through you. So just stay true to yourself, believe in yourself. And that might be cliché, but it's the fucking truth. It's mind over matter."

Chaney added: "I don't know if you've ever seen the show 'Alone'. It's a show where individuals go out into the parts of the wilderness. So my favorite season is in the Alaskan wilderness, and they try to survive on their own. And it's like survival of the fittest. Whoever stays the longest wins the money at the end. And you start to see the people who you think in the beginning they have all of the tools and they know how to hunt and how to do everything to get by, you think those are the ones who are gonna win, but at the end of the day, it's the people who have control of their minds, who don't let the emotional aspects of life or missing people or any of those things get to them. The minute you let that shit in, you're home. So it's all about your mind. Surviving is all about your mind and how long you can stick with something. It's all about your mind. It's mind over matter, always."

ENTHEOS will release its new studio album, "Empty On The Inside", on October 23, 2026 via Metal Blade Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Golden Crown", can be seen below.

"Empty On The Inside" is the most ambitious and fully realized album of ENTHEOS's career. Featuring Crabb (voice actress for Jill Valentine in "Dead By Daylight") and multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweis (ex-ANIMALS AS LEADERS, ANIMOSITY),alongside guitarists Scott Carstairs (FALLUJAH) and Michael Stancel (ALLEGAEON),the record captures the band at their most collaborative and creatively unified. The result is a record that delivers the jaw-dropping musicianship and progressive intensity the band is known for while embracing tighter songwriting, stronger hooks, and a deeper melodic presence — channeling the raw, visceral energy of 90s rock and metal into something wholly modern and entirely their own.

"Empty On The Inside" was produced by Mark Lewis (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, FALLUJAH, WHITECHAPEL) and mastered by Justin Sturtz at Sterling Sound. The album's striking visual artwork was created by Zac Shiffer (NINE INCH NAILS, BEHEMOTH, SOUNDGARDEN).

ENTHEOS recently supported JINJER on the North American "Duél" tour alongside CRYSTAL LAKE. It was ENTHEOS's highest-profile run to date, following their 2025 first-ever North American headlining tour which saw multiple sellouts and venue upgrades throughout. The reception on the current run has been outstanding, with All Music Magazine praising Crabb's "seamless blend of ferocious gutturals, piercing screams, and melodic textures" and noting that "every intricate riff and rhythmic shift landed with precision," while Metal Insider declared simply: "ENTHEOS crushed it. A blast to see live." The JINJER run continued through July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ENTHEOS is:

Chaney Crabb - vocals, lyrics

Navene Koperweis - drums, guitar, synth

Michael Stancel - guitar, synth

Scott Carstairs - guitar