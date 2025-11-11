EPICA's December 2025 Asian Tour Postponed Due To SIMONE SIMONS's Health

EPICA's previously announced Asian tour, which was scheduled to take place in early December 2025, has been postponed to September 2026.

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 11),EPICA released the following statement via social media: "With great regret, we must inform you that we have had to reschedule our upcoming Asian Tour to September 2026.

"After dealing with multiple health issues, doctors have advised Simone [Simons, EPICA singer] not to tour until the end of the year. As much as it pains us, health comes first.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

EPICA's newly rescheduled 2026 dates:

Sep. 14 - Tokyo, JP

Sep. 15 - Osaka, JP

Sep. 17 - Shenzhen, CN

Sep. 18 - Guangzhou, CN

Sep. 20 - Beijing, CN

Sep. 22 - Shanghai, CN

All purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Simons is married to KAMELOT keyboardist Oliver Palotai. They share one child, Vincent G. Palotai, who was born in October 2013.

In a January 2021 interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, Simone said that she was missing the touring lifestyle during the pandemic. She said: "You have two kind of musicians: one that love to be in the studio — like my husband; he loves it — but I also love to travel and be on stage. If I'm in the studio for too long, it's too much of the same for me. So I am itching to go back on tour, and some musicians are not. I know a couple of my close friends in the music business, they are also — you see that everybody is kind of venturing out into new directions, trying to keep themselves busy creatively, but we all have this big loss, or we miss something, that nothing, actually, can replace except for being on stage."

Simons's debut solo album, "Vermillion", on which she collaborated with her longtime musical partner Arjen Lucassen (AYREON),was released in August 2024.

EPICA's ninth studio album, "Aspiral", came out in April via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP title is derived from the eponymous bronze sculpture made by Polish sculptor and painter Stanisław Szukalski back in 1965 and stands for renewal and inspiration — key words that define EPICA in 2025.

The album, featuring stunning cover artwork by Hedi Xandt (RAMMSTEIN, GHOST, PARKWAY DRIVE),was recorded once again at Sandlane Studios and expertly mixed and produced by Joost Van Den Broek.

To celebrate the "Aspiral" release, EPICA played three exclusive shows in the United States in early May: in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records)