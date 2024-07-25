ERIC MARTIN Admits He Is 'Second Guessing' MR. BIG's Decision To Call It Quits: 'I Hope We Do More Records'

In a new interview with Joe Rock of Long Island's rock station 102.3 WBAB, MR. BIG frontman Eric Martin admitted that he is "second guessing" the announcement that that the group's ongoing "The BIG Finish" farewell will in fact mark the last time he and his bandmates hit the road together. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now since we're all getting along perfectly and the band's so super tight, I'm thinking, why are we dissolving our partnership? I'm second guessing now. I hope we do more records, but I get it. Paul [Gilbert, MR. BIG guitarist] probably doesn't want to tour as much, just like I don't. We've been on this road trip for a year. I don't wanna do the really lengthy tours. I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm not even 40. I'm not even 50 anymore."

Eric continued: "I love people when they go, 'Oh, what about THE ROLLING STONES? Yeah, what about THE ROLLING STONES? They're super butt rich. They play one gig a week and they fly in, in a jet and five-star hotels. They're a little older now and they still rock out, but I'm thinking Mick Jagger gets carried to the stage. Come on."

Asked if he and his MR. BIG bandmates have considered the idea of doing a residency type of thing somewhere in the future, Eric said: "Well, I would. I would. I know that we've all agreed that — I hope there's a one-off here and there, but after August 23rd, that's all she wrote. And we're gonna stick to our guns — try to stick to our guns. I hope that we do one or two more shows. It's funny that you say residency because our drummer, our new drummer, Nick D'Virgilio, that's his idea lately, going we should do a residency — in Japan, for God's sake. We could do that. Las Vegas, move over Elton [John] and Celine Dion, and we could just maybe get in on the off strip and do a month or do a couple of weeks a year. That would be — in the immortal words of my father — that would be swell."

MR. BIG's tenth studio album, "Ten", was released on July 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP features 11 new original tracks written by Martin and Gilbert, along with André Pessis and Tony Fanucchi. "Ten" was produced by Jay Ruston and MR. BIG.

D'Virgilio is missing most of the final European leg of MR. BIG's "The BIG Finish" tour due to his commitments with his band BIG BIG TRAIN. He is being temporarily replaced on the trek by Edu Cominato, an experienced drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Sheehan and Martin, Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate (QUEENSRŸCHE),among others.

MR. BIG recently completed the European leg of "The BIG Finish", which saw the veteran band performing MR. BIG's 1991 album, "Lean Into It", in full, along with other cuts from the group's history.

When MR. BIG announced "The BIG Finish" tour last year, the bandmembers said that it was "time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy" after drummer Pat Torpey lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018. The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August 2023, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

As a session musician and touring artist, Nick has worked with many different kinds of artists and bands, from TEARS FOR FEARS, Sheryl Crow and Kevin Gilbert to Peter Gabriel and Eric Burdon and the ANIMALS. In 1996, Nick took Phil Collins's place in GENESIS and played on their "Calling All Stations" album. He has also carved out a major presence in the progressive rock world with his bands, SPOCK'S BEARD and BIG BIG TRAIN.

Before joining the Sweetwater team, Nick spent almost five years touring with Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem" as drummer, vocalist, and assistant bandleader.

MR. BIG's last-ever live album release will be "The BIG Finish Live", which is due out September 6 via the Evolution Music Group.

"The BIG Finish Live" is a brand-new live album and concert film of MR. BIG's "The BIG Finish" farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling "Lean Into It" album in its entirety, plus additional MR. BIG classics. Filmed in 4K at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2023, this historic performance will be available in many different multiple high-quality formats: 180g black vinyl (3-LP),Hybrid Stereo Multi-Channel SACDs (2),MQA-CDs (2),MQA-CDs + Blu-ray (2),4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (featuring behind-the-scenes and interview footage),and cassette (2). All of these formats will come with a booklet/insert that includes previously unreleased photos from their Budokan performance, as well as a sticker or postcard gift for fans.