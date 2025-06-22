ERIC VANLERBERGHE On I PREVAIL's Upcoming Album: 'I'm Singing All Over This Record'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, I PREVAIL frontman Eric Vanlerberghe spoke about the band's recently released two singles, "Violent Nature" and "Into Hell". Issued in May, "Violent Nature" marked I PREVAIL's first new music since the surprise departure of longtime clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser. Eric said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're really, really excited to put this stuff out. We had the first single ['Violent Nature'], which is quite heavy. [We put that out first] kind to shake up the fanbase and kind of throw everyone… We love to… If you look back at our track record, the first singles have always been either what we thought was just a big home run or something that was just a little off of center, and this one felt like the perfect one to like jar the fanbase and shake up the metal community that I don't think was prepared to hear something like that from us. And then following up with 'Into Hell', which is a complete left turn off of what we just released. But I think that's just what our band's always done, has had this dichotomy or had this like eclectic sound. We're all fans of heavy stuff to pop stuff to… There's some country songs that slip into my playlist just 'cause they're undeniably well written. So [we're] loving all types of music, and it's awesome to be able to filter that into our sound and to put out records that have… Whatever emotion you're looking for, we've probably got it. If you want something to bang your head through the wall, we have that. Do you need something just to sing along to and feel good? We have a couple of those, and everything in between."

Regarding "Into Hell", Eric said: "The song means a lot to me, and I had a lot of fun writing with the guys. When we were picking the singles off the record, we had a couple in mind and sent it over to the radio team and the label, and it was funny. They all picked this one. And not to say that we weren't stoked for that one; we just didn't think that… We were, like, 'Oh, man. Really? You guys think that's single worthy?' And we were, like, 'All right. We'll trust you.' It's not that it's a song that we disliked or anything. We weren't sure if anyone else was gonna see the vision like we did. And, yeah, we're just really, really excited and stoked that our team backed it as much as we felt it. And, yeah, stoked to finally have this out, man."

Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Speaking about his increased vocal role within I PREVAIL, Eric told Meltdown: "I'm singing all over this [upcoming] record now. I've sang a little bit on the past records, parts here and there and harmonies and stuff. But for this time around to go into this and going, all right, well, we're not gonna change our sound dramatically. This is still I PREVAIL. We're gonna have the heavy stuff, but we're also gonna have the hooks that we love to write, the big choruses, trying to aim to write those big choruses. So going into the studio and writing in our little unit we've got, it was — I don't wanna say 'challenging'. It was a big learning curve, but also it was awesome to… When you're doing something creative and putting yourself out there and around other people, the vibe in the room, it means a lot. If you've got someone in there you're a little uncomfortable with, and [you think], 'I don't wanna belt this note and sound bad in front of these people,' but to have my guys, the band just cheering me on and being super supportive and feeling, okay, all right. 'Let's try this melody and sing it.' And, 'Oh, man. That didn't sound good.' And not feeling dumb or feeling bad, but, like, 'Oh, no. Try it again. Try tweaking this.' Or 'You're a little sharp on that. You're good. Just get back in there. You got it.' That was [instrumental in] getting where we're at now with these songs, was just having the confidence to get in there and go, 'All right. No one else is gonna do it. I'm gonna do it. Gotta figure it out.'"

"Into Hell" was made available earlier this month via Fearless Records. The track arrived alongside a new music video directed by George Gallardo Kattah.

Vanlerberghe previously stated about the lyrical inspiration for the track: "This song is about loving someone through their lows and struggles. Being there to take their burdens. Loving them through everything because that's what they do for you."

The "Violent Nature" music video was directed by Orie McGinness.

Vanlerberghe described "Violent Nature" as "aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into two minutes and 10 seconds. Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall."

I PREVAIL released its latest album, "True Power", in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last October, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.

I PREVAIL is:

Eric Vanlerberghe - Vocals

Steven Menoian - Guitar

Gabe Helguera - Drums

Dylan Bowman - Guitar

Jon Eberhard - Bass

Photo credit: Reilly Clark