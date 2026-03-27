EVA UNDER FIRE Announces New Album 'Villainous', Shares Title Track Featuring IN THIS MOMENT's MARIA BRINK

Listening to EVA UNDER FIRE is hard rock therapy, turning scars and demons into anthems of inner strength. As a licensed therapist and singer-songwriter, Amanda Lyberg blends emotional insight with powerful songwriting, delivering lyrics and performances that connect deeply and hit listeners right in the feels.

Today, the Detroit quintet announces the July 10 release of its new album, "Villainous", via Better Noise Music. It follows their 2022-released debut, "Love, Drugs & Misery".

To herald the news, EVA UNDER FIRE has also shared the video for the title track and first radio single, which features IN THIS MOMENT's Maria Brink.

The "Villainous" song is laced with crunchy industrial elements that defined late '90s and early '00s-era rock, but EVA UNDER FIRE add a modern punch with the dual-female vocal interplay between Lyberg and Brink.

"They thought I would always be compliant, but they pushed me too far," declares a defiant Lyberg about the song's deeper meaning. "I make my own rules now. Standing up for myself, owning my truth leaves me looking like a villain to those I have left behind."

Regarding the collaboration with Brink, Lyberg enthuses, "I've been a Maria Brink fan for years so this is a full-circle moment! Her vocal on this track gives it the energy it needed. I honestly can't think of a better feature given the song's message. Two fierce women's voices on a hard rock song about taking your power back? A match made in villainy for sure."

Brink weighs in, as well, saying, "I am excited to be a part of the new EVA UNDER FIRE track 'Villainous'. When I first heard the song and saw the video, I knew right away I wanted to be involved. I can't wait for everyone to experience both the music and the visuals."

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month (May),and in honor of the themes explored on EVA UNDER FIRE's new album, the band has added a "DONATE" button to the "Villainous" video released today. By clicking the button, fans can directly donate to To Write Love On Her Arms — a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. To Write Love On Her Arms exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery.

"I'm excited to give back to an awesome organization actually doing the work," Lyberg offers about the decision to partner with To Write Love On Her Arms. "TWLOHA describes themselves as a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, and self-injury. Those are the same demons being fought in the 'Villainous' music video so it's honestly a perfect fit." This fundraiser will be active through the end of May.

"Villainous" track listing:

01. Awakening

02. My Own Name

03. Survive My Scars

04. Villainous (feat. Maria Brink)

05. The Words You Say

06. Don't Say I'm OK

07. Hello Hollow

08. Dark Soul

09. Gasoline

10. Murder Scene

11. Safe Word

12. Teeth

13. A Violent End

2026 will find EVA UNDER FIRE on tour for most of the year so opportunities to see the band command the stage will be plentiful. The band spent the winter laying waste to venues alongside Jeris Johnson and BUTCHER BABIES. They will return to the road this summer, serving as support for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary world tour 2026.

For all of EVA UNDER FIRE's new music, Amanda drew on her career as a licensed therapist to foster open dialogue among the band members, empowering everyone to be heard during the recording. Her work in therapy started in 2018 when she graduated with a Master Of Arts degree in psychology and went on to work at a mental health clinic in Detroit, Transcendence Behavioral Health (owned by Dr. Stephanie Williams). That same year, her father passed away due to a fentanyl overdose. Her mother survived the same batch that killed her father and has been sober for the past six years. In addition to her thriving and busy music career, Amanda is currently a practicing psychotherapist specializing in trauma work, grief, loss, and addiction recovery.

Her story turned into a 2023 short film, "My Rockstar", which used EVA UNDER FIRE music throughout and has won over 20 awards at several film fests including Orlando Film Fest, Wild Rivers Film Festival, Toronto WILDfilm Festival and many others.

Lauded as one of SiriusXM's 2023 "Ones To Watch", EVA UNDER FIRE released their critically acclaimed debut album, "Love, Drugs & Misery" via Better Noise Music in 2022. Its deluxe version includes the Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single "Unstoppable" featuring country/rock artist Cory Marks. They've toured across the globe with acts including BUSH, BAD WOLVES, POP EVIL, SKILLET and FINGER ELEVEN, while also appearing at some of rock's biggest festivals, including Aftershock, Inkcarceration and Rock Fest.

EVA UNDER FIRE — who have amassed over 100 million streams and 10 million YouTube views — substantially expanded their fanbase following their featured appearance in the horror-thriller "The Retaliators" (Better Noise Films) and the inclusion of their single "Blow (Feat. Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills)" on the film's soundtrack. Their single "Heroin(e)" was also featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 film "Sno Babies" (Better Noise Films),which has over 65 million global streams. "Heroin(e)" has a combined total of over six million global streams, while "Blow (Feat. Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills)" has over 41.6 million global total streams.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn