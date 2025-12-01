EVANESCENCE Announces 2026 World Tour

EVANESCENCE has announced a world tour for 2026. The trek will kick off on June 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through the end of October. EVANESCENCE will perform in North America in June and July, before heading over to Europe, and wrapping things up at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Support on the trek will come from SPIRITBOX, Poppy, K. Flay and NOVA TWINS across select dates.

EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee told Rolling Stone about the tour: "It's going to be a blast. I got all my ladies in. I have an excellent band beside me. When we go out on tour, we have fun together and challenge each other to be the best that we can be. It's taken time to grow and build and change into that band. I definitely have more energy about everything EVANESCENCE than I did 10 years ago. Because of that, we fuel each other. So I am very excited about the tour."

Regarding the choice of SPIRITBOX, Poppy, K. Flay and NOVA TWINS as openers for the trek, Amy said: "I'm very excited to be touring with such amazing women and bands. It's going to be awesome. This has been a big year for me and for the band, when it comes to collaborations and working with people. I've loved working with Poppy and [SPIRITBOX frontwoman] Courtney [LaPlante] on the 'End Of You'. We still haven't gotten to do it live yet. I'm hoping that comes out of this at some point. Same goes for our song with K. Flay, 'Fight Like a Girl'. I just kind of want to bring all of us together as much as I can and bring it to life on the stage."

She added: "I haven't worked with NOVA TWINS but I'm a fan of them. We've done festivals together in the past couple of years and seeing them really inspired me. Everything that [bassist Georgia South] turns the bass into is phenomenal. Emma [Anzai, EVANESCENCE's bassist] and I will go stand side stage and just be like, 'What is she doing right there? Figure out what that is. Go ask her after.'"

EVANESCENCE 2026 world tour dates:

June 11 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 12 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 14 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 21 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

June 30 - Montréal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

July 8 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 11 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 12 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

July 14 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 17 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

July 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 8 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Sept. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sept. 13 - London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 16 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Sept. 18 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Sept. 19 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Congress Center Messe Frankfurt - Festhalle Frankfurt

Sept. 20 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen Dortmund

Sept. 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 23 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

Sept. 26 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 28 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Sept. 29 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion Zurich

Oct. 1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Olimpic Badalona

Oct. 2 - Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

Oct. 4 - Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

Oct. 26 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

EVANESCENCE recently completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand at, including several shows as the support act for METALLICA.

In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were EVANESCENCE — and with their debut album, "Fallen", they transformed the rock landscape. Led by Lee, EVANESCENCE's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while "Fallen" set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple Grammys, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.

Released in the spring of 2003, "Fallen" resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, "Fallen" was certified platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life", which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

At the 2004 Grammys, EVANESCENCE received five nominations, including "Album Of The Year", "Best Rock Album", "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bring Me To Life", and "Best New Artist", taking home the latter two. The following year, "My Immortal" received a nod for "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals".

Today, "Fallen" holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head") and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, "Fallen" received a rare diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in U.S. album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "Bring Me To Life" surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all-time while "My Immortal" follows close behind.

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now more than 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brasil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans.