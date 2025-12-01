EVANESCENCE Announces 2026 World Tour

EVANESCENCE Announces 2026 World TourDecember 1, 2025
EVANESCENCE has announced a world tour for 2026. The trek will kick off on June 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through the end of October. EVANESCENCE will perform in North America in June and July, before heading over to Europe, and wrapping things up at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Support on the trek will come from SPIRITBOX, Poppy, K. Flay and NOVA TWINS across select dates.
EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee told Rolling Stone about the tour: "It's going to be a blast. I got all my ladies in. I have an excellent band beside me. When we go out on tour, we have fun together and challenge each other to be the best that we can be. It's taken time to grow and build and change into that band. I definitely have more energy about everything EVANESCENCE than I did 10 years ago. Because of that, we fuel each other. So I am very excited about the tour."
Regarding the choice of SPIRITBOX, Poppy, K. Flay and NOVA TWINS as openers for the trek, Amy said: "I'm very excited to be touring with such amazing women and bands. It's going to be awesome. This has been a big year for me and for the band, when it comes to collaborations and working with people. I've loved working with Poppy and [SPIRITBOX frontwoman] Courtney [LaPlante] on the 'End Of You'. We still haven't gotten to do it live yet. I'm hoping that comes out of this at some point. Same goes for our song with K. Flay, 'Fight Like a Girl'. I just kind of want to bring all of us together as much as I can and bring it to life on the stage."
She added: "I haven't worked with NOVA TWINS but I'm a fan of them. We've done festivals together in the past couple of years and seeing them really inspired me. Everything that [bassist Georgia South] turns the bass into is phenomenal. Emma [Anzai, EVANESCENCE's bassist] and I will go stand side stage and just be like, 'What is she doing right there? Figure out what that is. Go ask her after.'"
EVANESCENCE 2026 world tour dates:
June 11 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 12 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 14 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 21 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 30 - Montréal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
July 8 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 11 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 12 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
July 14 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 17 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
July 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 8 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
Sept. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sept. 13 - London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 16 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Sept. 18 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Sept. 19 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Congress Center Messe Frankfurt - Festhalle Frankfurt
Sept. 20 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen Dortmund
Sept. 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Sept. 23 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
Sept. 26 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Sept. 28 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Sept. 29 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion Zurich
Oct. 1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Olimpic Badalona
Oct. 2 - Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre
Oct. 4 - Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
Oct. 26 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
EVANESCENCE recently completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand at, including several shows as the support act for METALLICA.
In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were EVANESCENCE — and with their debut album, "Fallen", they transformed the rock landscape. Led by Lee, EVANESCENCE's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while "Fallen" set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple Grammys, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.
Released in the spring of 2003, "Fallen" resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, "Fallen" was certified platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life", which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia.
At the 2004 Grammys, EVANESCENCE received five nominations, including "Album Of The Year", "Best Rock Album", "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bring Me To Life", and "Best New Artist", taking home the latter two. The following year, "My Immortal" received a nod for "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals".
Today, "Fallen" holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head") and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, "Fallen" received a rare diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in U.S. album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "Bring Me To Life" surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all-time while "My Immortal" follows close behind.
To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now more than 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brasil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans.