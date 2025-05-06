EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Collaborates With HALSEY On New Song 'Hand That Feeds'

EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee has collaborated with Grammy-nominated singer Halsey on a new song called "Hand That Feeds". The track, which is taken from the new John Wick spin-off movie "Ballerina", will be released this Friday, May 9.

Earlier today (Tuesday, May 6),Lee took to her social media to write: "So thrilled to bring you a new song, 'Hand That Feeds' with Halsey THIS FRIDAY! We've been fans of each other's work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment. We already had the Hollywood Bowl show in place when Lionsgate invited us to work on a song for the Ballerina Movie together, and it's finally time to serve it UP! Cannot wait for you all to hear!!"

In a text message to fans, Halsey shared a snippet of "Hand That Feeds", writing in an accompanying message: "I really hope I see some of you guys on the For My Last Trick tour. Here is something to hold you over … (the answer is yes, I am freaking out about it)."

Halsey has reportedly been a fan of EVANESCENCE since childhood. When promoting her 2024 album "The Great Impersonator", Halsey dressed up as 18 of her musical heroes, one of whom was Lee. Recreating the EVANESCENCE "Fallen" album cover, Halsey wrote on Instagram that Lee was her "OG dark rock queen". Halsey also shared a childhood photo in which she sported an EVANESCENCE t-shirt. "I wore that shirt into the ground," she wrote.

Due in theaters on June 6, "Ballerina" marks the first big-screen spinoff for the popular "Wick" series. It stars Ana de Armas as Eve, an assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family.

Directed by Len Wiseman, "Ballerina" is produced by John Wick's Chad Stahelski and features performances from Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves alongside de Armas.

EVANESCENCE will support Halsey during her show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, taking place May 14. THE WARNING is also on the bill.