EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Is 'Still Buzzing' About Her Performance At Vatican's Christmas Concert

EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee performed on December 17 at the Vatican's annual "Concerto Di Natale" as part of Pope Francis's Christmas celebrations at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, Italy.

The event, which also included appearances by AKA7even, Cristina D'Avena, Darin, Fiorella Mannoia, Jimmy Sax and more, will be aired New Year's Eve on Italian television.

Earlier today (Saturday, December 31),Amy shared a few photos from this year's "Concerto Di Natale", and she included the following message: "I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the Vatican's @concerto_di_natale. Still buzzing about the whole unforgettable experience, can't wait for you to see! It premieres tomorrow in Italy on Canale 5 at 9:20pm. For the rest of us, the entire concert will stream on the 6th on YouTube at 8:00am Eastern / 2:00pm CET.

"My gorgeous dress was created by the legendary @valerjpobega . And we couldn't have done it without my all time favorite, absolute ROCKSTAR stylist @marjanmalakpour".

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Lee became involved with the concert after she and other musicians took part in a songwriting session last summer with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, at Bocelli's estate in Tuscany.

The Vatican City has been hosting a Christmas concert every year since 1993. Organized mainly for charitable purposes, the event brings together internationally renowned music artists.