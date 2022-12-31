  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Is 'Still Buzzing' About Her Performance At Vatican's Christmas Concert

December 31, 2022

EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee performed on December 17 at the Vatican's annual "Concerto Di Natale" as part of Pope Francis's Christmas celebrations at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, Italy.

The event, which also included appearances by AKA7even, Cristina D'Avena, Darin, Fiorella Mannoia, Jimmy Sax and more, will be aired New Year's Eve on Italian television.

Earlier today (Saturday, December 31),Amy shared a few photos from this year's "Concerto Di Natale", and she included the following message: "I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the Vatican's @concerto_di_natale. Still buzzing about the whole unforgettable experience, can't wait for you to see! It premieres tomorrow in Italy on Canale 5 at 9:20pm. For the rest of us, the entire concert will stream on the 6th on YouTube at 8:00am Eastern / 2:00pm CET.

"My gorgeous dress was created by the legendary @valerjpobega . And we couldn't have done it without my all time favorite, absolute ROCKSTAR stylist @marjanmalakpour".

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Lee became involved with the concert after she and other musicians took part in a songwriting session last summer with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, at Bocelli's estate in Tuscany.

The Vatican City has been hosting a Christmas concert every year since 1993. Organized mainly for charitable purposes, the event brings together internationally renowned music artists.

Find more on Evanescence
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).