EVERGREY Announces New Album, 'Theories Of Emptiness'

Veteran Swedish progressive metal veterans EVERGREY will release their fourteenth studio album, "Theories Of Emptiness", on June 7 via Napalm Records. This new chapter kicks off with the mesmerizing new single "Falling From the Sun", featuring heavy riffs combined with catchy choruses and hard-hitting melancholic lyrics, and acting as as a sequel to "Ominous", cut from their worldwide chart-topping latest album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)".

Guided by unmistakable founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund, EVERGREY has maintained a remarkable consistency, hitting the biggest festivals worldwide, such as Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze and Graspop Metal Meeting, and throughout thirteen studio albums. Each of these — blending dark, emotive themes with complex progressive elements and melodic heavy metal — has earned them a reputation as pioneers of the genre and secured their timeless mark on metal.

EVERGREY on "Falling From the Sun": "'Falling From The Sun' is an explosive song that represents everything we are about, not only for this album but also brings the energy that you would expect from a great new EVERGREY song. It has the riff, it has the pounding drums, the bombast, and an unforgettable hook that we are very proud to have written. Now we just want you to be devoured by the splendor of the full album as soon as possible, but let's start with 'Falling From The Sun'; we believe it will last you a lifetime and easily hold you over until it is time for the next single and video. We spent what feels like a Hollywood budget on the pyrotechnics used in this video as we felt that represented everything we felt the most — having those fireworks rain down on us made us feel like real rock stars for a while and the song itself feels like a rockstar on its own! We can't wait to see what you think and feel when you see this."

"Theories Of Emptiness" was produced by Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-PERIPHERY),who worked closely with the band from the start — bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (SOILWORK, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, ONSLAUGHT, THE GEMS, ELEINE and many more).

"For us, progression is paramount," states Englund when discussing the eleven-track opus. "We're dedicated to ensuring that our music remains innovative and avoids stagnation. With each album, we strive to introduce something new — a unique flavor, a different key or chord, fresh voices in our writing, or innovative production techniques."

In fact, no stone has been left unturned. Tracks are created to balance each other mutually: from the aggressive tones of "Misfortune" contrasting the light-hearted opening of "To Become Someone Else", to the ballad "Ghost Of My Hero" leading into the furious riffs of "We Are The North". Album opener "Falling From the Sun" and "Say" interweave heaviness with mesmerizing keyboards and unpredictable instrumental parts, as also heard on "The Night Within". On "Cold Dreams", Englund's distinctive voice is accompanied by Jonas Renkse of fellow Swedish metal icons KATATONIA, splicing the song with a stellar performance that underlines another intense facet of the album. In addition, Englund's daughter Salina provides lush backing vocals that enhance the song's dynamics even more. Ending on a quiet note, "Theories Of Emptiness" depicts exactly what emptiness is about, first with the immersive "Our Way Through Silence", and then with "A Theory Of Emptiness" which, with timid piano, makes us rationalize our innermost feelings. Navigating realms of darkness and light, "Theories Of Emptiness" takes listeners on a carefully balanced roller coaster ride — showcasing EVERGREY's ever-evolving sound in 2024 and beyond.

Englund adds: "Our new album is soon to be yours! We can't wait for that to happen, there are so many new and refreshing elements on it as well as respect paid to every part of our past. We have just refined what we always have done and tried to make it as contemporary as we possibly could to please ourselves and our sonic expectations. With the presence of Adam 'Nolly' Getgood, we felt fired up, hungry, and eager to do our utmost to ensure that we would write the best songs we possibly could — I really feel we have achieved that. Sound quality wise we feel that it is on par with the best the world has to offer today. It is a brave statement that I will stand behind for the rest of my life. Taking EVERGREY into a new cycle feels just as when I did it the first time. We are more motivated than ever, and with a lot of touring to be announced very soon, we cannot wait to come and play this new music for you.

"Finally, we need to mention that we couldn't be prouder to announce our guest vocalist for this album. Jonas Renkse has graced KATATONIA's music with his unique atmosphere for decades. Now we in the band and the fans of EVERGREY get to experience the same and we couldn't be more excited! You might even get to hear Jonas growl for maybe the first time in many years."

"Theories Of Emptiness" track listing:

01. Falling From The Sun

02. Misfortune

03. To Become Someone Else

04. Say

05. Ghost Of My Hero

06. We Are The North

07. One Heart

08. The Night Within

09. Cold Dreams

10. Our Way Through Silence

11. A Theory Of Emptiness

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus