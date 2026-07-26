Ex-ACCEPT Bassist PETER BALTES Hospitalized In Germany After Suffering Three Rib Fractures In 'Serious Fall' From Stage (Video)

Former ACCEPT bassist Peter Baltes has been hospitalized after suffering "three rib fractures" due to a "serious fall" from the stage during DIRKSCHNEIDER's July 25 concert at Pyraser Classic Rock Night at Pyraser Landbrauerei, a brewery in the Thalmässing district of Pyras, Germany.

Earlier today (Sunday, July 26),U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER, which are both fronted by ex-ACCEPT singer Udo Dirkschneider, released the following statement via social media: "Notice about the Pyraser Classic Rock Night

"During our performance at the Pyraser Classic Rock Night, Peter Baltes and [U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER guitarist] Alen Brentini suffered serious falls due to insufficient safety conditions on stage. Alen suffered several severe contusions and other injuries. Fortunately, despite this, he is in a condition to continue performing. Peter suffered three rib fractures and is being treated at a hospital in Nuremberg. He is likely not to be able to perform for a longer period. Our thoughts are with him, and we wish a speedy and complete recovery.

"Despite these difficult circumstances, DIRKSCHNEIDER will continue to perform the scheduled shows as planned.

"We will release more information as soon as it is available.

"Thank you very much for the support and for all the messages of well-being sent to Peter and Alen."

Fan-filmed video of Peter's fall from the stage during the Pyraser Classic Rock Night concert can be seen below.

Peter exited ACCEPT in 2018 after spending more than three decades with the Wolf Hoffmann-led outfit. In June 2023, the now-68-year-old Baltes told Rock And A Hard Place about his departure from the band: "I wasn't the happiest person in ACCEPT before. In my life, every day counts. When you reach my age, I wanna enjoy my life and I don't wanna do anything I don't like. I have that right now."

Baltes was replaced in ACCEPT by Martin Motnik.

Baltes first started playing bass for U.D.O. on the group's fall 2022 European tour when U.D.O.'s then-bassist Tilen Hudrap was hospitalized after the band's show in Munich, Germany.

Brentini joined U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER in October 2025 as the replacement for Andrey Smirnov, who announced his exit from the two groups earlier that month.

DIRKSCHNEIDER is the name of Udo's band which performs ACCEPT material exclusively.

Although Udo announced 11 years ago that his initial DIRKSCHNEIDER tour would mark his final time performing ACCEPT songs, he has continued to play select shows under the DIRKSCHNEIDER banner for more than a decade.

U.D.O.'s latest album, "Touchdown", came out in August 2023 through Atomic Fire Records.