  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Ex-DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Announces New Art Collection Crafted From Guitar Performance

April 12, 2024

Former DEEP PURPLE and current DIXIE DREGS guitarist Steve Morse has once again collaborated with Los Angeles art team SceneFour on the creation of fine artwork built from performance. Utilizing light-based technology, Morse is able to create and capture his fretboard performance into extraordinary abstract images that are then laid to canvas.

Morse is one of the pioneers of a new medium in fine artwork. These works are different from any other form of art, as they are crafted from performance on the guitar fretboard. His first collection, "Northern Lights", was a massive success with collectors worldwide bringing the works of art into their homes and studios.

Next month, Morse will unveil a follow-up collection of visual works titled "Plasma Channel". Coming May 2, 2024, it is described as vivid, abstract and showcasing a new dimension to the instrument.

Join link textthe interest list below to receive exclusive information on the release and access to the online pre-release.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

In July 2022, Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, who was battling cancer.

Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had been in the group longer than Ritchie.

Photo credit: Chipster PR & Consulting, Inc.

Find more on Deep purple
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).