Ex-DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Announces New Art Collection Crafted From Guitar Performance

Former DEEP PURPLE and current DIXIE DREGS guitarist Steve Morse has once again collaborated with Los Angeles art team SceneFour on the creation of fine artwork built from performance. Utilizing light-based technology, Morse is able to create and capture his fretboard performance into extraordinary abstract images that are then laid to canvas.

Morse is one of the pioneers of a new medium in fine artwork. These works are different from any other form of art, as they are crafted from performance on the guitar fretboard. His first collection, "Northern Lights", was a massive success with collectors worldwide bringing the works of art into their homes and studios.

Next month, Morse will unveil a follow-up collection of visual works titled "Plasma Channel". Coming May 2, 2024, it is described as vivid, abstract and showcasing a new dimension to the instrument.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

In July 2022, Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, who was battling cancer.

Morse's announcement came four months after the guitarist said that he would be taking a hiatus from the band, in the hope of rejoining his bandmates once his wife's health improved.

Morse effectively took over Ritchie Blackmore's DEEP PURPLE slot in 1994 and had been in the group longer than Ritchie.

Photo credit: Chipster PR & Consulting, Inc.