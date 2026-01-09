Ex-DRAGONFORCE Singer ZP THEART Releases 20th-Anniversary Reimagining Of 'Through The Fire And Flames'

Former DRAGONFORCE and SKID ROW singer ZP Theart has released a special 20th-anniversary "reimagining" of the DRAGONFORCE power metal anthem "Through The Fire And Flames".

For this project, Theart entrusted producer and multi-instrumentalist Syndrone with a full sonic overhaul. Syndrone provided the revamped core instrumentation, setting the stage for a masterclass in modern guitar. In a nod to the song's legendary difficulty, rising guitar stars Sophie Burrell and Bradley Hall deliver jaw-dropping guest solos, weaving their own technical fury into the song's framework.

Commemorating two decades to the day since the release of the original recording, Theart describes the release as a heartfelt gift to the fans who have supported his journey since the 2000s.

"This song changed so many lives, along with my own, and I thought it was time to give it a proper revisit," says Theart. "Working with Syndrone to modernize the sound while having Sophie and Bradley add their incredible styles was the perfect way to celebrate this 20-year milestone."

He continues: "Revisiting this song after twenty years is about honoring the incredible energy the fans have kept alive since the very beginning. I wanted to stay true to that spirit while also pushing the sound forward. Working with Syndrone, Sophie and Bradley brought that same intensity, but with a new perspective for what comes next."

The anniversary single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" was the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

Last month, Theart released a new single, "Dark To Light", which marked his first new music in 13 years.

Theart has carved out one of the most distinctive vocal paths in modern metal. He first exploded on to the scene as the founding voice of DRAGONFORCE, shaping the band's trademark blend of turbo-charged guitars and sky-high melodies. Across albums like "Valley Of The Damned", "Sonic Firestorm", "Inhuman Rampage" and "Ultra Beatdown", his vocals became the backbone of a sound that pushed the power metal group into the global spotlight and to RIAA gold and platinum certification. The era-defining anthem "Through The Fire And Flames" became a worldwide phenomenon, appearing in video games "Guitar Hero III", "Fortnite" and even the movie "Minions 4", while their single "Heroes Of Our Time" earned a Grammy nomination, cementing Theart as one of metal's most recognizable frontmen.

After his departure from DRAGONFORCE in 2010, Theart launched I AM I, exploring a more hard-rock-driven sound, and briefly joined NWBHM veterans TANK, adding his intensity to their 2015 album "Valley Of Tears".

In 2016, he surprised many by stepping into American hard rock as the new vocalist for SKID ROW. Initially touring with the band, he became their official frontman in 2017 and spent several years performing internationally, injecting fresh energy into their revered live shows. He also ventured into gaming-inspired metal, lending his voice to Riot Games' virtual band PENTAKILL as the character Karthus on their 2014 album "Smite And Ignite", proving his versatility across mediums.

From speed-metal pioneer to hard-rock frontman to digital-era metal icon, Theart has spent more than two decades proving he can command any stage and any genre. His return isn't just a comeback, it's the next chapter in a legendary career built on relentless energy and intensity, a visceral force of vocal power and a presence that demands attention, ready to set the world on fire once again.

Theart, who hooked up with SKID ROW in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER),was abruptly fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and replaced by ex-H.E.A.T. frontman Erik Grönwall.

